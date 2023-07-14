‘Pristine’ Lake Tahoe Actually has High Concentration of Microplastics: Study

Lake Tahoe has more microplastics in its waters than many ocean plastic pollution hotspots, according to a new study released this week in the journal Nature.

Scientists looked at 38 lakes and reservoirs across 23 countries, including the lake which straddles the California/Nevada border famous for its pristine waters.

Tahoe had the third-highest level of plastic pollution of the water bodies tested, alongside Lake Lugano and Lake Maggiore, both on the Swiss/Italian border.

The study said these lakes had higher concentrations of the pollutants than subtropical ocean gyres, which are areas currently thought to have the highest accumulation of plastic in the world.

Researchers said microplastics were found in all of the 38 lakes and reservoirs tested, including fibers from clothing even in remote locations with little human presence.

"Lakes have the potential to act as 'traps' and accumulate substantial amounts of plastic debris over time," the study said. "Further research is warranted that addresses how the landscape position of lakes and lake characteristics affect microplastic abundance."

Scientists also want to know what the plastics' fate is within lakes, do they hang around because of sedimentation or transfer into other nearby habitats.

One worry is that Tahoe, along with other highly-contaminated lakes, is an important sources of drinking water for the local population. Researchers said they could not be certain how much of that drinking water was becoming contaminated with microplastics.

Many of these water bodies rely on tourism, meaning millions of visitors a year. That includes Lake Tahoe.

On July 4 weekend visitors were criticized for leaving trash, including plastic bags and bottles, on the shoreline of the lake.

"Microplastics, therefore, add a new stressor to these lakes and the organisms that live within them, which already face a range of pressures," the study said. "Therefore, even in remote areas away from direct human pressure, no lake can be considered 'pristine' with respect to plastic pollution.

"These results demonstrate the global reach of plastic pollution and serve as yet another reminder of the unfortunate and indelible signature of humanity on lakes."

The Messenger has contacted the conservation organization Keep Tahoe Blue for comment.