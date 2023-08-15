Lahaina’s 150-Year-Old Banyan Tree ‘in a Coma’ but Alive, Top Arborist Says After Examination - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Lahaina’s 150-Year-Old Banyan Tree ‘in a Coma’ but Alive, Top Arborist Says After Examination

The 60-foot tree, which covers two acres, has become a symbol of Maui's resilience after the wildfire

Published |Updated
Carlo Versano
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Arborist Steve Nimz and his crew found live tissue on all the main trunks of the Lahaina Banyan tree, as well as sap. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The 150-year-old Banyan tree in downtown Lahaina that has become a symbol of Maui's resilience following devastating wildfires is deeply wounded but alive, according to a top state arborist who examined the tree.

Steve Nimz, acting as a consultant to Hawaii’s lead arborist, told KITV that the Banyan is like “a person that is in a coma.”  

Nimz and his crew found live tissue on all the main trunks — there are dozens — as well as sap. “The sap flow is low, but the tissue is live,” he said. 

With the help of an aerial lift, Nimz was also able to inspect the upper canopy of the Banyan, which soars 60 feet into the air and covers nearly two acres. He found dead leaves, fruit, and twigs still attached to the branches, but more live tissue underneath.

Nimz said arborists plan to leave the burnt leaves undisturbed because, even while dead, they act as a kind of umbrella that reduces the levels of sunlight coming through the canopy that could damage the underlying roots, especially as the base of the tree is not used to getting heavy, direct sun.

Arborists are also adding compost and mulch mixes to the base of the Banyan with micronutrients mixed in, which should help to stimulate root growth. Additionally, they are aerating and watering the soil. “That will help as a blanket” as the tree recovers, Nimz said.

As is the case when a human is in a coma, there’s no way to know when the Banyan might start showing signs of life. “We’re going to be listening to the tree,” Nimz said. “Until it talks to us and tells us what’s happening, we’re going to continue on with the basic treatments that we’re doing right now.”

He added that he’s hopeful there will be news to share about its recovery in the next three to four months.

Read More

The Banyan, planted as a sapling in Lahaina’s Courthouse Square in 1873, has become a potent symbol of resilience for the island of Maui in the aftermath of the devastating fires, which have killed 99 people and counting.

Its multiple trunks give an illusion that the single tree is its own forest, with many residents recalling childhood memories spent lounging in the shade of its sweeping canopy.

Should the initial inspection of the state’s arborists prove right, that canopy will eventually regenerate, just as the surrounding area rebuilds.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.