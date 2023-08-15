Lahaina’s 150-Year-Old Banyan Tree ‘in a Coma’ but Alive, Top Arborist Says After Examination

The 150-year-old Banyan tree in downtown Lahaina that has become a symbol of Maui's resilience following devastating wildfires is deeply wounded but alive, according to a top state arborist who examined the tree.

Steve Nimz, acting as a consultant to Hawaii’s lead arborist, told KITV that the Banyan is like “a person that is in a coma.”

Nimz and his crew found live tissue on all the main trunks — there are dozens — as well as sap. “The sap flow is low, but the tissue is live,” he said.



With the help of an aerial lift, Nimz was also able to inspect the upper canopy of the Banyan, which soars 60 feet into the air and covers nearly two acres. He found dead leaves, fruit, and twigs still attached to the branches, but more live tissue underneath.



Nimz said arborists plan to leave the burnt leaves undisturbed because, even while dead, they act as a kind of umbrella that reduces the levels of sunlight coming through the canopy that could damage the underlying roots, especially as the base of the tree is not used to getting heavy, direct sun.

Arborists are also adding compost and mulch mixes to the base of the Banyan with micronutrients mixed in, which should help to stimulate root growth. Additionally, they are aerating and watering the soil. “That will help as a blanket” as the tree recovers, Nimz said.

As is the case when a human is in a coma, there’s no way to know when the Banyan might start showing signs of life. “We’re going to be listening to the tree,” Nimz said. “Until it talks to us and tells us what’s happening, we’re going to continue on with the basic treatments that we’re doing right now.”

He added that he’s hopeful there will be news to share about its recovery in the next three to four months.

The Banyan, planted as a sapling in Lahaina’s Courthouse Square in 1873, has become a potent symbol of resilience for the island of Maui in the aftermath of the devastating fires, which have killed 99 people and counting.

Its multiple trunks give an illusion that the single tree is its own forest, with many residents recalling childhood memories spent lounging in the shade of its sweeping canopy.

Should the initial inspection of the state’s arborists prove right, that canopy will eventually regenerate, just as the surrounding area rebuilds.

