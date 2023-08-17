‘All Gray, the Eeriness’: Maui Residents Return to What’s Left of Their Lives

Many West Maui residents got their first look Wednesday at what was left of their neighborhoods after deadly fires swept across the island last week.

The main highway into Lahaina reopened, and traffic was allowed from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. but the main fire zone remained off limits.

John Allen and his daughter surveyed an ash-gray landscape from a hill above the fire zone. His daughter wept as she pointed to the coffee shop where she used to work, and the places they used to live.

More than 2,200 buildings were damaged or destroyed by fire with a total of more than 3,000 buildings damaged.

A person walks into a burned neighbourhood in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii on August 16, 2023. Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images

Helen Ka’ai, 62, walked part of the way to her property, which survived but is unlivable. “It’s hard. It’s hard to take in, seeing all this devastation,” she told KGMB-TV.

“I don’t know what to think. We grew up here. This is home to a lot of us.”

Sitaleki Ika also had to walk to get to his property.

“Make me cry. Make me cry. Over 20 years, I stay here in my house,” Ika told the station after the hourlong hike.

Mae Castillo and her family salvaged what they could from their Lahaina home.

Among the items, a melted license plate from her father’s truck and bits of panels from her living room.

“I have no clue where to start,” Castillo told KITV-TV. “Seeing no color, all gray, the eeriness, the darkness, the silence of where everything used to be so lively. It broke my heart completely.”

FEMA warned people going to check on their property to wear protective face masks, goggles and gloves due to the dangers.

People were told to change and shower after going to their homes.