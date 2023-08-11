Photos Show Destruction in Lahaina After Devastating Fire
Photos released by the Hawaiian government show burned-out vehicles, structures, and surroundings
New images released by the Hawaiian government show what is left of the once-thriving Lahaina, Hawaii, after a wind-whipped fire destroyed most of the Maui town and killed at least dozens of people.
The photos were taken on Thursday as Gov. Josh Green got his first look at the devastation.
- Pictures: Before-and-After Images Capture Horrifying Devastation of Hawaii Fires
- Biden Responds to Deadly, Devastating Maui Fire: ‘Jill and I Send Our Deepest Condolences’
- Drone Picture Shows Grim Evidence of Panic as Maui Fires Encroached on Lahaina: ‘Vehicles of People Who Were Trying to Escape’
- 911 Service in West Maui Is Not Available as Devastating Fires Rage
- PHOTOS: Deadly Storms Devastate Texas Town
- Six Deaths Reported in Hawaii Fires as Search and Rescue Missions Continue
"What we saw today was likely the largest natural disaster in Hawaii state history," Hawaii Governor Green said in a statement. "It’s going to take a great deal of time to recover from this, but we have the support from every level of government all the way up to the federal level, especially given President Biden’s approval of my disaster declaration request today. It will be a tremendous effort, but we will come together as a community and begin working toward rebuilding from this tragedy."
As of Friday morning, there 55 people have been confirmed dead, though Maui's mayor warned the number is likely to climb as officials are able to search burned-out structures.
Officials put the latest number of missing persons at around 1,000.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews
- Developer Builds $1.5 Million Home on Lot That Was Never Sold to Him by the LandownerNews
- Jaws II: Shark Sighting Evacuates NYC Waters Days After First Attack in 70 YearsNews
- Snake in a Toilet: Slithering Visitor to Arizona Home Camps Out Where Homeowner Least Expects ItNews