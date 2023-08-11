Photos Show Destruction in Lahaina After Devastating Fire

New images released by the Hawaiian government show what is left of the once-thriving Lahaina, Hawaii, after a wind-whipped fire destroyed most of the Maui town and killed at least dozens of people.

The photos were taken on Thursday as Gov. Josh Green got his first look at the devastation.

What remains of a burned-out vehicle is seen after the deadly fire that destroyed Lahaina on the island of Maui. Office of the Governor Josh Green

The burned remains of the public library are seen in Lahaina. Office of the Governor Josh Green

The burned remains of buildings are seen in Lahaina. Office of the Governor Josh Green

What remains of a home is seen after the deadly fire that destroyed Lahaina on the island of Maui. Office of the Governor Josh Green

The burned sign and an ATM are seen outside a Lahaina First Hawaiian Bank branch. Office of the Governor Josh Green

The burned remains of Fleetwood's, a restaurant owned by rock star Mick Fleetwood, are seen on Front St. in Lahaina. Office of the Governor Josh Green

"What we saw today was likely the largest natural disaster in Hawaii state history," Hawaii Governor Green said in a statement. "It’s going to take a great deal of time to recover from this, but we have the support from every level of government all the way up to the federal level, especially given President Biden’s approval of my disaster declaration request today. It will be a tremendous effort, but we will come together as a community and begin working toward rebuilding from this tragedy."

The banyan tree that has served as downtown Lahaina’s most famous landmark for decades is seen after the deadly fire. Office of the Governor Josh Green

A tangled mess is what is left of a structure along the shoreline of Lahaina. Office of the Governor Josh Green

The shells of burned-out buildings are seen in a shopping center in Lahaina. Office of the Governor Josh Green

A smoke stack towers over ruins after the deadly fire in Lahaina. Office of the Governor Josh Green

As of Friday morning, there 55 people have been confirmed dead, though Maui's mayor warned the number is likely to climb as officials are able to search burned-out structures.

Officials put the latest number of missing persons at around 1,000.