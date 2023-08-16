Laguna Beach to Hit Dog Owners With Fines of Up to $500 for Excessive Barking: Report
Citations can be issued if a dog barks continuously for more than 30 minutes or exceeds 60 minutes in a 24-hour period
Laguna Beach is adding some serious bite to its bark.
The mayor of the California city signed an ordinance on Monday, bolstering the powers of animal control officers to handle excessive dog barking, as reported by local station KABC.
Regarding the new rules, Mayor Bob Whalen said, "One if your dog is barking incessantly for 30 minutes or if over a 24-hour period your dog is barking for at least an hour or more."
The previous ordinance was vague about defining excessive barking, an issue underscored by the more than 200 citations handed out last year for this offense. "We had some dog owners who were feeling like maybe they were not being treated fairly because it was too subjective under the old rules," Whalen explained.
Further, the ordinance restricts dogs from being tethered to e-bikes, e-scooters, or other vehicles while being walked. Expanding on this, the mayor said, "If you've got a dog on a leash, you're dragging up and down the hills and it looks like the dog is in distress, then you could get cited for that." This addition is in place to ensure the safety of both the pets and their owners.
For those violating the barking rules, the fines are structured as follows: a first citation incurs a $100 fee, the second $200, and the cost of a third violation escalates to $500.
Resident Julia Collins, who has a 4-year-old Boston terrier named Tessa, understands the motive behind these regulations.
Speaking to the station, Collins expressed, "Any time you hear a fine, it's not like ideal for any reason. However, I kind of understand. For 30 minutes, most as a dog-lover, I feel bad for any animal that's barking more than 30 minutes. Obviously, there's something wrong."
The ordinance is set to become effective in 30 days.
