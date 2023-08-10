Lady Gaga’s Dad Claims Migrants Moved into NYC Dorm Have ‘Taken Over’ Neighborhood

Lady Gaga's restauranteur father, Joe Germanotta, is leading a charge to restore order to the Manhattan neighborhood where he raised his famous daughter and still lives and works, accusing city officials of failing to manage an influx of migrants who he said have “taken over” the blocks surrounding his condo on the Upper West Side.
After the city transformed the Stratford Arms Hotel into a shelter for 500 migrants, Germanotta complained to the New York Post that the surrounding streets are no longer safe. He pointed to scenes of partying, prostitution, and other unruly behavior playing out on the streets surrounding the Stratford Arms.
“There’s now 500 migrants living in that dormitory. That’s when all the mayhem began," he told the Post, claiming that young girls were being cat-called and that people were hanging out on the sidewalk until the early morning hours.
"The worst part’s at night. The noise. It starts at about 10 o’clock, and it’ll go until 4 in the morning. Playing music and racing their motocross and motorbikes up and down the streets," he said.
Germanotta, who owns both a condo and an Italian restaurant on the Upper West Side, has been building support with neighboring buildings and businesses to take their concerns to New York City elected officials, including Mayor Eric Adams. He told the Post he doesn't have a problem with the migrants per se, and blamed the city for not putting proper police enforcement in place ahead of their arrival.
“I don’t mind having them there. They’re gonna be there for three years. That was the contract, I understand. But at least manage it," he said. "They’re guests in our neighborhood, and they have basically taken over."
Germanotta said if the neighborhood was like it is now when he was raising Lady Gaga there, he would have moved his family out.
According to recent data from the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University, New York City has received over 90,000 migrants in total since the Spring of 2022. Hundreds continue to arrive each week.
Adams on Wednesday became one of the country's most high-profile elected Democratic leaders to blast the Biden Administration for its handling of the migrant influx, saying it was going to cost the city some $12 billion to house and service them.
