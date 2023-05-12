The Cleveland EMT and mom of two who had been missing since last weekend has been found alive, Fox 8 reported.

Lachelle Jordan turned up at a convenience store on Thursday night, with a clerk telling the Fox affiliate that it looked like her clothes had been burned off.

Video surveillance obtained by WKYC shows Jordan limping into the store before asking the clerk if she could use their phone. The clerk said that she told employees that someone had tried to kill her.

“We gave her [the] store phone. She called [the] police. Police came here and talked to her,” the store clerk told Fox.

Jordan was also a key witness in a rape case against a former co-worker, according to local reports. She was scheduled to appear at a pre-trial hearing the day after her missing persons case was filed.

Jordan's father told News5 that his daughter "looks to be okay" and said the entire family was "just happy" that she was alive and safe. He said Jordan told police that she had been taken by someone.

Jordan was reportedly taken to the Cleveland Clinic "for medical treatment" but her condition is unknown.