The Cleveland EMT and mom of two who had been missing since last weekend has been found alive, Fox 8 reported.
Lachelle Jordan turned up at a convenience store on Thursday night, with a clerk telling the Fox affiliate that it looked like her clothes had been burned off.
Video surveillance obtained by WKYC shows Jordan limping into the store before asking the clerk if she could use their phone. The clerk said that she told employees that someone had tried to kill her.
- EMT Lachelle Jordan’s Kidnappers ‘Tried to Burn Her Alive,’ 911 Call Reveals
- Missing App Creator Found Dead in Courtyard of Abandoned Calif. Property
- Family of American Mom Missing in Japan Refuses to Give Up 5 Weeks After She Vanished
- Police Find Body of Boston Boy, 4, Who Went Missing on Mother’s Day
- Mom of Abducted Kayla Unbehaun in Police Custody After ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Tip
“We gave her [the] store phone. She called [the] police. Police came here and talked to her,” the store clerk told Fox.
Jordan was also a key witness in a rape case against a former co-worker, according to local reports. She was scheduled to appear at a pre-trial hearing the day after her missing persons case was filed.
Jordan's father told News5 that his daughter "looks to be okay" and said the entire family was "just happy" that she was alive and safe. He said Jordan told police that she had been taken by someone.
Jordan was reportedly taken to the Cleveland Clinic "for medical treatment" but her condition is unknown.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Case Dropped Against Woman Who Got 6 Years for Killing Her RapistNews
- Map Shows 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Just Off California CoastlineNews
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics