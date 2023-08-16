LA Wants to Buy Mayfair Hotel for a Shelter – But the Last Time Homeless People Lived There, It Was a Disaster

The mayor of Los Angeles wants to purchase a hotel for a permanent homeless facility but records show that the last time the city rented the building for that purpose, it was a mess.

Mayor Karen Bass announced last month that her administration wants to spend $60 million to purchase the Mayfair Hotel.

It had rented the 294-room boutique hotel for two years during the pandemic to house people living on the streets. The hotel has remained vacant since the contract to use it expired in July 2022.

But emails reviewed by the Los Angeles Times show a pattern of problems and damage that cost the city $11.5 million to resolve.

Windows were shattered, bathrooms vandalized and carpets ripped up. There also were reports of drug overdoses, assaults and even things thrown from the building, according to the emails.

People who are displaced sit on the sidewalk with two dogs on Hollywood Blvd on August 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. Nick Ut/Getty Images

The Mayfair Hotel was among 37 properties that were part of Project Roomkey. The program used federal funds during the COVID pandemic to take emergency action to get people off the streets, KCAL-TV reported.

Some of the people in the program had serious mental health or substance use issues, according to the Times report.

The mayor claims that buying the hotel would provide “substantial operational cost savings” to provide rooms for homeless people. The city was paying $114 to $154 a night to rent hotel rooms, costing between $41,000 and $68,000 a year per occupant.

But those rates are unsustainable for Los Angeles, and instead, buying and using the Mayfair as a permanent site would cost just over $16,000 a year per occupant.

Still, residents, merchants and property owners in the area are against the idea because they don’t want a repeat of the problems in the area.

“The neighborhood is still recovering from Project Roomkey,” Ruben Lares told the Times.

He lives across from the hotel and said the permanent facility “would just completely destroy the community once again.”

The city council voted to end Project Roomkey last fall. But the mayor said housing the homeless at the Mayfair will be different and will include more services to help people who have mental problems.

The City Council is expected to vote on the purchase Friday ahead of a hard deadline from the property owners to close on the sale.

The total cost of the project would top $83 million after renovations and upgrades to the hotel.