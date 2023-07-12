LA Landslide Victims Had Just Minutes To Pack, Watched Possessions Crumble Away

Residents of an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood were given just 20 minutes to pack up what they could and run over the weekend before their palatial homes started slowly sliding down a hillside.
Weber "Wei" Yen, 73, told the Los Angeles Times he was evacuated on Saturday, when the home he owns began sinking into the canyon it overlooks.
“I can’t get it anymore,” Yen, who returned to the Rolling Hills Estates neighborhood, told the Times, speaking of his favorite coffee mug, which was a memento from a trip to Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia.
“It’s that kind of stuff,” he told the paper. “You try to reach for something that’s no longer there.”
A dozen homes in all were evacuated. Many have been lost, as the ground continues to shift. The landslide has left at least 16 people temporarily homeless.
Yen and his wife lived in the home for the last 10 years, the Times reports. Yen said the residence had moved at least 15 feet below its original spot. The roof was also visibly damaged, and he could no longer see the garage from the street.
Yen's wife was traveling when officials knocked on his front door, so he had to scramble to pack whatever he considered important: certain documents, including passports, as well as necessary medicine and clothing.
Only days before the evacuation, Yen noticed some cracks in his home. He joked to the Times reporter he needed to take photos of his home quickly, "before it's gone."
For now, Yen can only wait for insurance adjustors to check on his home and for geologists to make some determination about the future of his property.
"I'm feeling sad and confused and angry — angry that no one had told us earlier about this," Yen told the Times. "This is pretty significant [ground] movement; someone should have known about it."
