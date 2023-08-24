LA Deputy Pulled Fellow Deputy Out of Wrecked Patrol SUV to Hide DUI Crash: Prosecutors

Authorities accuse a Los Angeles deputy of removing a fellow deputy from his wrecked patrol SUV to conceal an alleged DUI crash.

Gregory Davis, 54, is charged with one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice, one count of providing false information to a peace officer, and three counts of obstructing an investigation, as stated in a press release.

Davis is set to surrender on Sept. 27.

On Aug. 26, 2022, authorities allege that off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Carlos Lopez drove under the influence, causing a crash with his marked SUV in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Davis, a member of the department’s high-risk tactical and rescue teams, reportedly arrived at the scene and pulled a "limp" Lopez from the vehicle, transferring him to Lopez’s wife’s car. Authorities claim she then drove him home.

Not identifying himself as an off-duty deputy, Davis allegedly tried moving Lopez’s SUV. However, a passing retired LAPD officer called the authorities, according to the release.

The SUV was later found crashed in the bushes, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

"Ensuring law enforcement accountability is vital to maintaining public trust," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón stated. "

A law enforcement officer obstructing an investigation into the misconduct of another deputy tarnishes the integrity of the justice system. We will ensure accountability for both the officer who committed misconduct and those involved in its concealment. No one is above the law, especially those sworn to uphold it."

Earlier this year, Lopez faced charges of driving under the influence.

The Times reports that both deputies have been relieved of their duties.