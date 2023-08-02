L.A. Neighborhood Urged to Avoid Large Gatherings for Rest of 2023 After Shootings: ‘We Hit Bottom’

Community leaders in Los Angeles' Watts neighborhood are urging residents to avoid gathering in large groups for the rest of the year after two recent shootings left two dead and nine injured.

“It’s time for peace,” gang interventionist Michael Cummings said at a press conference attended by community and clergy leaders and city and police officials on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Times.

"It’s time for our children to be able to play outside, be able to walk to and from school safely,” he continued. “Because we want to make sure that our kids grow up to be doctors and lawyers and police officers and firefighters.”

The calls to avoid big gatherings came following recent shootings near the Imperial Courts and Jordan Downs public housing projects, the Times reported. Both shootings remain under investigation, LAPD Deputy Chief Emada Tingirides told the newspaper.

At the conference, attendees were told both shootings involved lone gunmen, the Times reported.

“We done hit bottom, everybody,” Cynthia Mendenhall, a former gang member who has lost loved ones to violence, said at Tuesday's event.

Mendenhall said family members whose loved ones were killed can't even feel safe when crossing certain streets to pay their respects.

According to Cummings, the Watts Gang Task Force decided it was best for families in the area to avoid crowds for the next few months while the police investigation is underway.

Fernando Rejón, executive director at the nonprofit Urban Peace Institute, said the task force met with Mayor Karen Bass and other city officials before the press conference to discuss what the neighborhood needs to keep its residents safe.

Rejón blamed social media for fueling "rumor mills" that provoke conflict, as disrespectful comments on online posts likely played a role in the shootings, the newspaper reported.

According to Rejón, Los Angeles police statistics show the number of homicides and shootings are down this year citywide, but areas such as Watts still see more violence than other neighborhoods.

“The safety numbers that are reflected citywide don’t necessarily reflect our reality,” he said.

Bass said in a statement that "though collective action" officials will make sure Watts families are safe ahead of the start of the upcoming school year.

“This community — the community of Watts — is together,” local City Councilmember Tim McOsker said. “We’re together for peace, and we will not stand for violence in our community.”