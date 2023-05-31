LA Mayor Declines $600 Gift Bag from Kardashian-Jenners

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass has reportedly returned a pricey swag bag given to her by the Kardashian-Jenner clan at a charity event last month.
Bass was spotted attending a swanky party co-hosted by Kris Jenner at Jenner's Beverly Hills mansion on April 30.
Guests, including Bass, were given a large bag filled with Kim Kardashian's SKIMS products and other items as they left the event.
According to a public records request posted by Reuters reporter Ben Welsh, the mayor reported that the bag had $600 worth of items.
- Kim Kardashian Says This Season of ‘The Kardashians’ Was ‘My Most Emotional’
- Khloé Kardashian Defends Kim Kardashian’s Support of Tristan Thompson at NBA Playoffs
- Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Over Ye’s 2022 Posts: ‘I Just Want to Lose It Once’
- Kim Kardashian on Tension with Kourtney in New ‘Kardashians’ Season: ‘We’ll Always Be OK’
- Kim Kardashian Criticized for Crossing Writers’ Strike Picket Line: What It Means
In addition to Kardashian's shapewear, it also contained liquor, hot sauce and makeup.
City ethics rules limit gifts from one person or group to a total of $590 per year.
SKIMS is a shapewear and clothing brand co-founded by Kim Kardashian. It is sold online and in stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom.
Kardashian is not the only one who has had a gift rejected by the mayor.
Among the other rejected gifts were jerseys given by the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles FC.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Bruised Nikki Alcaraz Captured on Body Cam Begging Police to Arrest BoyfriendNews
- That Time Legendary N.Y. Newsman Jimmy Breslin Ended Up on the FBI’s Bad SideNews
- WWE’s Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera Say Surprise Pregnancy ‘Couldn’t Be More Perfect Timing’ (Exclusive)News
- N.J. Mom Who Lost Fiancé and 2 Kids in Crash Is ‘Suffering So Much,’ Brother SaysNews
- Fertility Doctor Accused of Using Own Sperm Dies in Handmade Plane CrashNews
- Amazon to Pay $30.8 Million to Settle FTC Claims its Ring Video Camera ‘Spied’ on Women and Alexa Stored Kids’ DataMoney
- Hawaii Reports Surge in Syphilis Cases, Pregnant Women at High RiskNews
- The Wells Fargo Banker at Helm of Fake Account Scandal Agrees to Pay Nearly $5 Million to Settle SEC Fraud ChargesMoney
- Iran Races Ahead in Enriched Uranium Production: UN ReportNews
- Children’s Hospital Patients’ Artwork Set for Space JourneyNews
- Chicago to Spend $51M on Migrants Sent by Texas After Tense Council MeetingNews
- Audio of 911 Calls Reveal Chaos During Hollywood, Florida Boardwalk ShootingNews