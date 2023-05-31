The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    LA Mayor Declines $600 Gift Bag from Kardashian-Jenners

    Karen Bass attended a charity event where guests received SKIMS, liquor, hot sauce and makeup

    Published
    Luke Funk
    Araya Doheny/Getty Images (2)

    L.A. Mayor Karen Bass has reportedly returned a pricey swag bag given to her by the Kardashian-Jenner clan at a charity event last month.

    Bass was spotted attending a swanky party co-hosted by Kris Jenner at Jenner's Beverly Hills mansion on April 30.

    Guests, including Bass, were given a large bag filled with Kim Kardashian's SKIMS products and other items as they left the event.

    According to a public records request posted by Reuters reporter Ben Welsh, the mayor reported that the bag had $600 worth of items.

    In addition to Kardashian's shapewear, it also contained liquor, hot sauce and makeup.

    City ethics rules limit gifts from one person or group to a total of $590 per year.

    SKIMS is a shapewear and clothing brand co-founded by Kim Kardashian.  It is sold online and in stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom.

    Kardashian is not the only one who has had a gift rejected by the mayor.

    Among the other rejected gifts were jerseys given by the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles FC.

