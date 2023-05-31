LA Mayor Declines $600 Gift Bag from Kardashian-Jenners

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass has reportedly returned a pricey swag bag given to her by the Kardashian-Jenner clan at a charity event last month.

Bass was spotted attending a swanky party co-hosted by Kris Jenner at Jenner's Beverly Hills mansion on April 30.

Guests, including Bass, were given a large bag filled with Kim Kardashian's SKIMS products and other items as they left the event.

According to a public records request posted by Reuters reporter Ben Welsh, the mayor reported that the bag had $600 worth of items.

In addition to Kardashian's shapewear, it also contained liquor, hot sauce and makeup.

City ethics rules limit gifts from one person or group to a total of $590 per year.

SKIMS is a shapewear and clothing brand co-founded by Kim Kardashian. It is sold online and in stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom.

Kardashian is not the only one who has had a gift rejected by the mayor.

Among the other rejected gifts were jerseys given by the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles FC.