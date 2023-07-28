LA Deputy Fired Into Car With Teens After They Put Their Hands Up: Lawsuit

A civil lawsuit filed in federal court alleges that a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy fired at three teens as they held their hands up during a traffic stop last year.

The teenagers were in Paramount, California, when they were stopped by deputies from the department's Lakewood Station on June 7, 2022. A female deputy, identified only as Deputy Acuna, allegedly shot at them "without cause or provocation," according to the lawsuit reviewed by KABC.

In body camera video footage obtained for the lawsuit, deputies can be heard telling the teens to "keep their hands up" as they sat inside a car, the station reported.

Acuna later fires her weapon into the vehicle, with a bullet hole visible in the back window, according to the news outlet.

"Oh my God … it's all I needed," Acuna is heard saying afterward.

"Alright, let's just all start [inaudible] … they said they're all okay, and then we'll … If we put it out on the radio, it's going to start chaos," she adds.

Caree Harper, an attorney representing each of the teenagers and their families, said the teens were "completely compliant" during the encounter with law enforcement.

"They were told to put their hands in the air, and while their hands were in the air, [Acuna] shot through their windshield," she said.

No criminal charges were brought against the teens, the station reported.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's department said the agency was unable to comment on pending litigation. However, the department confirmed that Acuna is still on active duty, according to the outlet.

Tyisha Brooks, the mother of one of the teens, told KABC it was "tough" to watch the video footage, which the three mothers saw for the first time on Thursday.

"Watching that as a parent, and I was not even there, I felt so much pain in my body and hurt," Brooks said. "As a parent, you're like, 'Wait, if I'm feeling this, my son is going through this even double.'"

Brooks said the glass from the broken back window scratched her son's back, causing him to bleed.

"His shirt had pieces of glass in it," she told the outlet.

The three families are seeking punitive and compensatory damages over the alleged violation of the teens' civil rights, according to the station. The mothers also want to see Acuna fired from her deputy position.

"He doesn't go out anymore," Dominique Ortiz, another mother of one of the teens, told the station. "He is very traumatized from what happened because he's scared that he might come across the police."