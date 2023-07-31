Kroger Supermarket Eliminates Cashiers in One State, Becomes Self-Checkout Only - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Kroger Supermarket Eliminates Cashiers in One State, Becomes Self-Checkout Only

The grocery store, in Tennessee, will phase out all checkout aisles staffed by employees this year

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A Kroger supermarket outside of Nashville is requiring shoppers to start bagging their own groceries," WSMV reported.

The store, in Franklin, Tennessee, will eliminate all checkout aisles staffed by employees this year.

Instead, only self-checkout kiosks will be available to shoppers, although staff will still be on-hand to help checkout certain items.

The company said the new kiosks would resemble those typically operated by cashiers, including some with wide belts for large-volume purchases.

Read More

Kroger announced another nearby store in Hillsboro Village would follow suit later this year.

A Kroger grocery store on September 09, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
A Kroger grocery store on September 09, 2022 in Houston, Texas.Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Self-checkout has been shown to increase shoplifting, reduce purchases, and add hefty maintenance costs onto stores' budgets, according to CNN Business. Some stores' self-checkout machines have even prompted shoppers to leave a tip, despite bagging their own groceries.

But even though some consumers have balked at the increasing number of self-checkout kiosks popping up at major retailers, companies have continued converting to them because they can decrease labor costs.

Walmart and Dollar General are also experimenting with stores that exclusively feature self-checkout, per the news outlet.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.