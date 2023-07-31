Kroger Supermarket Eliminates Cashiers in One State, Becomes Self-Checkout Only

A Kroger supermarket outside of Nashville is requiring shoppers to start bagging their own groceries," WSMV reported.

The store, in Franklin, Tennessee, will eliminate all checkout aisles staffed by employees this year.

Instead, only self-checkout kiosks will be available to shoppers, although staff will still be on-hand to help checkout certain items.

The company said the new kiosks would resemble those typically operated by cashiers, including some with wide belts for large-volume purchases.

Kroger announced another nearby store in Hillsboro Village would follow suit later this year.

A Kroger grocery store on September 09, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Self-checkout has been shown to increase shoplifting, reduce purchases, and add hefty maintenance costs onto stores' budgets, according to CNN Business. Some stores' self-checkout machines have even prompted shoppers to leave a tip, despite bagging their own groceries.

But even though some consumers have balked at the increasing number of self-checkout kiosks popping up at major retailers, companies have continued converting to them because they can decrease labor costs.

Walmart and Dollar General are also experimenting with stores that exclusively feature self-checkout, per the news outlet.