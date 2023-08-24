Kristin Smart’s Convicted Killer Hospitalized After Brutal Prison Attack

The man convicted of killing college student Kristin Smart is in a hospital after being brutally attacked inside California's Pleasant Valley State Prison on Wednesday.
Paul Flores, who was sentenced last fall for the murder of the 19-year-old Cal Poly freshman who disappeared in 1996, was hospitalized in serious condition Wednesday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) confirmed in an email.
"The circumstances surrounding Flores' injury are under investigation by [the prison's] Investigative Services Unit," reads the email. "No other details can be released at this time."
The email also noted that Flores, 46, is in "serious condition," though the specific injuries weren't detailed.
Smart was last seen on May 25, 1996, in San Luis Obispo. Flores, also a student at the time, was the last person seen with her; they were witnessed leaving an off-campus gathering.
Smart is presumed dead, as her remains have never been found.
Despite no physical evidence of her body, Paul Flores and his father, Ruben Flores, were arrested in April 2021 — the son for murder and the father for assisting in the cover-up. Prosecutors contended during the trial that Flores killed Smart during an attempted rape in his dormitory.
- Elderly Man Hospitalized After Being Attacked by Over 200 Africanized Killer Bees
- Clashes in Germany After Activist’s Conviction for Attacking Neo-Nazis
- Scarlett Johansson Recounts Visiting Jeremy Renner in Hospital with Chris Evans
- Brutal ‘Westies’ Irish Mob Boss Wants Out of Prison, Cites Gentrified Hell’s Kitchen in NYC (Exclusive)
- ‘Preppy Killer’ Robert Chambers Back on Public Streets After 15 Years In Prison
- Taylor Schabusiness Convicted in Brutal Homicide, Dismemberment of Boyfriend after Brief Jury Deliberation
Both Flores and his father were tried at the same time, and Ruben Flores was acquitted.
Paul Flores was recently transferred from North Kern State Prison in Delano to Pleasant Valley in Coalinga due to a pending appeal.
Flores will be eligible for parole in 2037.
- Violent Protests Erupt Outside NYC Mayor’s Mansion Over Migrant Crisis, 5 ArrestedNews
- Israel to Have ‘Iron Beam’ Laser Defense in Place Next Year: Defense ContractorNews
- Flash Mob of 400 Teens Descends Into Reports of Vandalism, Looting and Fights at California MallNews
- Yachts Spray Painted and Golf Courses are Vandalized By Activists — All in the Name of Climate ChangeNews
- Man Interviewed in Infamous 2006 BBC Mixup to Sue, Says He Never Got Royalties From Viral VideoNews
- 2 Hurt After Broward County Sheriff’s Helicopter Crashes Near SchoolNews
- Resurfaced Video Shows Prigozhin Making Ominous Prediction About Russia’s Future: ‘Plane Will Fall Apart in the Air’News
- Multiple People Stabbed in Burger-Joint Brawl With Fans From Rival NFL TeamsNews
- Alabama Set to Become First State to Execute Prisoner by Making Him Inhale Pure NitrogenNews
- NYC Never Approved the Giant Gold Clock Outside Trump Tower: ReportNews
- 800-Pound Alligator Is Largest Ever Recorded in MississippiNews
- Eight US Marines in Australian Aircraft Crash Remain Hospitalized after Fatal WreckNews