Kristin Smart’s Convicted Killer Hospitalized After Brutal Prison Attack

The man convicted of killing college student Kristin Smart is in a hospital after being brutally attacked inside California's Pleasant Valley State Prison on Wednesday.

Paul Flores, who was sentenced last fall for the murder of the 19-year-old Cal Poly freshman who disappeared in 1996, was hospitalized in serious condition Wednesday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) confirmed in an email.

"The circumstances surrounding Flores' injury are under investigation by [the prison's] Investigative Services Unit," reads the email. "No other details can be released at this time."

The email also noted that Flores, 46, is in "serious condition," though the specific injuries weren't detailed.

Smart was last seen on May 25, 1996, in San Luis Obispo. Flores, also a student at the time, was the last person seen with her; they were witnessed leaving an off-campus gathering.

Smart is presumed dead, as her remains have never been found.

Despite no physical evidence of her body, Paul Flores and his father, Ruben Flores, were arrested in April 2021 — the son for murder and the father for assisting in the cover-up. Prosecutors contended during the trial that Flores killed Smart during an attempted rape in his dormitory.

Both Flores and his father were tried at the same time, and Ruben Flores was acquitted.

Paul Flores was recently transferred from North Kern State Prison in Delano to Pleasant Valley in Coalinga due to a pending appeal.

Flores will be eligible for parole in 2037.