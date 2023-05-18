Kristin Davis Still Has That Valentino Skirt with Lily’s Red Hand Prints from ‘SATC 2’

Kristin Davis is digging through the archives ahead of And Just Like That... season 2.

The Emmy Award nominee revealed she still has the cream Valentino skirt she wore in 2010's Sex and the City 2 during the scene in which her character Charlotte's daughter Lily (Alexandra and Parker Fong) puts two red-painted handprints on her butt.

"We had an Instagram live today and someone asked 'Did you put red hands on the real Valentino skirt?'" wrote the HBO Max revival's costume department on Instagram. "@iamkristindavis was kind enough to send this pic from her closet #setrecordstraight."

The photo showed the tiny hand prints with the Valentino tag on display. "I keep most things from Charlotte's world, but the special ones I keep close by so it's nice to share them," Davis added in the comments.

She wore the skirt in a particularly hectic scene, during which Lily tried to get her mother's attention while she was on the phone with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and trying to calm down a screaming baby.

When the finger-painting tyke slapped her hands on Charlotte's backside, the stressed mom was sent into a nervous breakdown.

"Lily! This skirt is vintage," Charlotte yelled, as Carrie comforted her over the phone, "Oh sweetie, I'm so sorry."

Although Davis and Parker have returned for And Just Like That… along with co-star Cynthia Nixon, the now-teenaged Lily is portrayed by Cathy Ang.

Season 2 of And Just Like That... premieres June 22 on Max.