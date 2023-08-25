Kremlin Denies Blame for Prigozhin Crash as a ‘Complete Lie’

The Kremlin on Friday insisted it wasn't involved in the fiery plane crash that killed Yevgeny Prigozhin and most of the leadership of his Wagner Group mercenary army.



"Right now, of course, there are lots of speculations around this plane crash and the tragic deaths of the passengers of the plane, including Yevgeny Prigozhin,” Dmitri Peskov, a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters.



“Of course, in the West those speculations are put out under a certain angle — and all of it is a complete lie."

Prigozhin’s allies, the Ukrainian government, and Western military and intelligence officials have all blamed Putin for the crash of Prigozhin’s private plane on Wednesday.

“Everyone understands who is involved," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.

The Wagner boss launched an aborted mutiny against the Kremlin in June that humiliated Putin and set Russia on edge.

"Right after Prigozhin's rebellion, it was clear that Putin would kill him or Prigozhin would raise a new rebellion," Russian dissident analyst Igor Eidman told The Messenger.

"Putin did not wait for new troubles."

Peskov said DNA analysis would be needed to fully confirm the identities of the three passengers and seven crew killed in the sudden crash.



Asked if if Putin would attend Prigozhin's eventual funeral, the spokesman demurred. "The only thing what can I say is that the president has a fairly busy work schedule now," Peskov said.

A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment concluded that the plane was downed by an intentional explosion.