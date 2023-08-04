Kremlin Critic Navalny Sentenced to Additional 19 Years in Prison

A Russian court has convicted the imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny on new extremism charges, sentencing him to an additional 19 years in prison Friday.

Navalny was already serving a nine-year sentence, imposed last year, on an array of charges that the Kremlin critic said are part of a campaign to quash dissent in the country.

He has been in prison since 2021, when he was convicted of a parole violation and sentenced to two and a half years.

The latest ruling takes his total prison term to more than 30 years.

A view of a TV screen showing Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, 2nd left, between his lawyers in a courtroom, via video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, during a preliminary hearing June 19. AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

The fresh charges are related to the opposition politician’s anti-corruption foundation, as well as statements by associates, and mark his fifth criminal conviction, the Associated Press news agency reported.

His trial took place behind closed doors in a penal colony near Moscow where he is current being held.

The 47-year-old appeared in court in prison clothing Friday, and smiled defiantly as the judge read out the verdict.

He is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critic, and has for years worked to expose corruption in the Russian ruling establishment. He has also led several protests against the Kremlin.

He was arrested in early 2021, after he returned to Moscow following a period recovering in Germany from nerve agent poisoning—something that he and his associates blamed on the Russian state.