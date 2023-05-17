Kraft Heinz to Launch Condiment Dispenser with Over 200 Possible Sauce Combinations
The condiment company will pilot its touchscreen machine at restaurants later this year.
Kraft Heinz launched its newest away-from-home product: Heinz Remix.
The company will unveil its new customizable condiment machine at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago on May 20, and has plans to pilot with restaurants throughout late 2023 and early 2024, according to a press release.
The Heinz Remix will be a digital condiment dispenser allowing diners to create their own sauces — there are more than 200 possibilities, the company says.
Diners can select from a variety of "base" sauces — they're currently offering Heinz Ketchup, ranch, 57 Sauce and BBQ sauce — on the touch-screen machine and then add "enhancers" — jalapeño, smoky chipotle, buffalo and mango, for now — at either a low, medium or high intensity level.
Alan Kleinerman, Vice President of Disruption at Kraft Heinz, said that “HEINZ REMIX is a great example of this consumer-first approach to innovation" — a strategy they've been intentionally employing, according to the release.
He said the company will use information received from the machine to better understand trends in what consumers are looking for — findings may inform product development at the brand.
"Who knows," Kleinerman said, "maybe our next new sauce combination will come from a superfan using HEINZ REMIX!”
