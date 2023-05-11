Children’s Book Author Who Allegedly Murdered Husband Bought Mansion Day After His Death

Kouri Richins finalized the purchase of a $2 million house in Utah the day after her husband's death, a new KPCW report reveals. According to search warrants, Eric Richins thought the home was too expensive and his family expected he was going to tell Kouri they weren't buying the house.
The development comes after Kouri Richins was arrested and charged for Eric's murder in March 2022. She is accused of poisoning him with more than five times the lethal does of fentanyl, served in a Moscow Mule she made to celebrate closing on a home for her business. ABC reports that prior to Eric's death, Richins was asking around for "some of the Michael Jackson stuff."
Richins famously authored a children's book about grief after her husband's death, mentioning her "amazing husband" in the dedication.
According to KPCW, Richins did not keep the mansion for long. Two weeks after closing, she put it back on the market for $5 million.
After sitting on the market for more than a year, it's now in contract for $3.75 million, according to the listing broker.
