Korean Air To Weigh Passengers Before Boarding

The airline is calling the system a temporary safety measure

Fatma Khaled
Above, Korean Air planes are parked on the tarmac ahead of the arrival of Typhoon Maysak at Gimpo domestic airport in Seoul on September 2, 2020. JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

Korean Air will start weighing passengers before boarding their flight in what the airline is calling a temporary safety measure. 

"Korean Air will be measuring the average weight of passengers along with their carry-on items for flight safety," the airliner said on its website, adding that the measure follows local laws, according to USA Today. The section of the website is no longer available and instead presents a "page not found" error.

The company’s measure aims to comply with regulations set by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport’s aviation, which require assessing standardized passenger weight that include their carry-ons, according to Korea JoongAng Daily.

Korean Air staff will weigh passengers, along with their carry-ons, for domestic flights at Gimpo Airport between August 28 and September 6, according to Korea JoongAng Daily. Passengers will also be weighed at Incheon International Airport September 8 to 16.

"Korea Air will weigh passengers along with other airlines in Korea to provide data required by Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) to update its ‘Aircraft Weight and Balance Management Standards,’ the company said in a statement cited by USA Today .

Under the measure outlined by the ministry, airliners are expected to calculate the passenger standard weight every five years as it helps determine weight distribution on flights. 

"Korean Air passengers will be asked to step on scales with their carried-on items at each boarding gate," an airline official told Korea JoongAng Daily. "The data collated anonymously will be utilized for survey purposes and doesn't mean overweight passengers will need to pay more."

Passengers who wish to opt out from being weighed could still communicate their decision with the airliner boarding staff.

Air New Zealand took a similar step in 2021 when it began weighing its passengers boarding its domestic flights, according to USA Today.

 In May, the company asked passengers on its international flights to take part in a weight survey that ended in July. Air New Zealand said that the survey was “essential to the safe and efficient operation of the aircraft” and that it was required by the Civil Aviation Authority.

