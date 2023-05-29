The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Kohl’s Faces Online Backlash Over Pride Baby Onesie

    The onesie's graphic shows two cartoon women holding arms while one of them waves a pride flag

    Published |Updated
    Nick Gallagher
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Kohl's is the latest store to face online backlash after conservative activists posted that the national retailer was selling a Pride-themed onesie marketed for 3-month-old children, among other LGBTQ-inclusive clothing, the New York Post reported.

    The backlash comes just days after Target began adjusting its Pride-themed offerings to protect employees from threats by right-wing activists. The company reportedly lost $9 billion in the days after the controversy went viral.

    Benny Johnson, a host on Newmax and a columnist for The Daily Caller with 1.5 million Twitter followers, was among the conservative personalities who shared a screenshot of Kohl's pride-themed onesie on social media. "Why is Kohl's selling 'Pride Merch' for 3-month-old babies?" Johnson wrote.

    Read More

    The onesie's graphic shows two cartoon women holding arms while one of them waves a pride flag, surrounded by a group of children.

    Target had previously faced criticism for selling swimsuits intended for trans women who have not undergone gender-affirming surgery as well as children's products made by a company that had previously incorporated satanic symbolism such as pentagrams and horned skulls into its designs.

    Some Target employees claimed their stores were abandoning Pride displays altogether following the backlash.

    The Kohl's and Target boycotts come as Bud Light continues to lose sales this month over its marketing partnership with transgender online influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

    The Messenger has reached out to Kohl's for comment.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.