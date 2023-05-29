Kohl’s Faces Online Backlash Over Pride Baby Onesie

Kohl's is the latest store to face online backlash after conservative activists posted that the national retailer was selling a Pride-themed onesie marketed for 3-month-old children, among other LGBTQ-inclusive clothing, the New York Post reported.

The backlash comes just days after Target began adjusting its Pride-themed offerings to protect employees from threats by right-wing activists. The company reportedly lost $9 billion in the days after the controversy went viral.

Benny Johnson, a host on Newmax and a columnist for The Daily Caller with 1.5 million Twitter followers, was among the conservative personalities who shared a screenshot of Kohl's pride-themed onesie on social media. "Why is Kohl's selling 'Pride Merch' for 3-month-old babies?" Johnson wrote.

The onesie's graphic shows two cartoon women holding arms while one of them waves a pride flag, surrounded by a group of children.

Target had previously faced criticism for selling swimsuits intended for trans women who have not undergone gender-affirming surgery as well as children's products made by a company that had previously incorporated satanic symbolism such as pentagrams and horned skulls into its designs.

Some Target employees claimed their stores were abandoning Pride displays altogether following the backlash.

The Kohl's and Target boycotts come as Bud Light continues to lose sales this month over its marketing partnership with transgender online influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The Messenger has reached out to Kohl's for comment.