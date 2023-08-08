1 Arrested After Knife Attack Outside British Museum in London Leaves Man Wounded

Police were investigating a knife attack outside the British Museum in London on Tuesday morning.

The Metropolitan Police said one man was taken to the hospital with a stab wound and another man was arrested.

They considered it "an isolated incident."

It happened at around 10 a.m. at Russell and Museum streets.

Police swarmed the popular attraction after the attack, the Daily Mail reported.

The Telegram reports the museum was evacuated.

A photo posted to social media showed a large crowd outside of the gates to the museum.

Financial Times reporter Keira Renee tweeted: “Was just waiting in line to enter.. Being told by police that it’s a large crime scene and that the museum will be closed until tomorrow.”