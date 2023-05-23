The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Knicks Owner James Dolan Alleges N.Y. Liquor Authority Involved in ‘Collusion’ Against Him

    Lawyers want to ban booze sales at Madison Square Garden to force its owner to stop using facial recognition technology to deny entry to attorneys from firms suing him, court papers allege.

    Published |Updated
    Ben Feuerherd and Bruce Golding
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    The wealthy owner of the New York Knicks and New York Rangers alleges in a new lawsuit that the State Liquor Authority is colluding with his enemies at two of the city's top law firms.

    James Dolan attends New York Knicks press conference announcing Phil Jackson as team President at Madison Square Garden on March 18, 2014 in New York City.
    Photo by James Devaney/WireImage

    Part-time SLA authority investigator Charles Stravalle was allegedly caught texting and meeting with partners at Davis Saperstein & Salomon and Davidson Hutcher & Citron, according to the Manhattan Supreme Court suit.

    The lawyers want to ban booze sales at Madison Square Garden and other Dolan-owned venues to force him to stop using facial recognition technology so he can deny entry to attorneys from firms suing him, court papers filed Monday said.

    Read More

    "Explosive evidence" of the alleged collusion includes a "shirtless photo" of Davis Saperstein founder Sam Davis from his "younger days" that he texted to Stravalle, according to the suit.

    State Supreme Court lawsuit Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. et al v. Verizon Communications, Inc
    Sam Davis, founder of the law firm Davis, Saperstein and Salomon, right, with boxing great Muhammad Ali. This undated photo was texted a State Liquor Authority investigator, according to a new court filing by lawyers for James Dolan. (New York State Courts Electronic Filing System)

    The image apparently shows Davis -- wearing white shorts, a red cap and sunglasses -- bumping fists with legendary boxing champion Muhammad Ali, who died in 2016.

    Stravalle allegedly responded, "Nice" after receiving the photo.

    In a phone call Tuesday, Davis said the suit showed an “air of desperation” on behalf of Dolan’s Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corporation and said the text exchange was not improper.

    “There is nothing suggestive of the innuendo that MSG would like to have flow from those pictures,” Davis said.

    “If I have an ax to grind, top of that list is the fact Dolan uses facial recognition and artificial intelligence to harass and eject people on his enemies list,” Davis added. “That conduct is un-American and deserves to be stopped.”

    The text exchange was contained in records the SLA recently turned over in response to a subpoena from MSG Entertainment, according to court papers.

    "While the SLA only produced a small sliver of the documents requested, even that small production lays bare the collusion between these plaintiffs’ attorneys and the SLA," Dolan's lawyers wrote.

    Dolan's new suit seeks a court order enforcing another subpoena -- for Stravalle's cellphone records -- that was served on Verizon on Feb. 28.

    Verizon "has acknowledged receipt" but refused to comply because the SLA has asked for a protective order covering evidence tied to an ongoing hearing over Dolan's liquor license, according to the suit.

    Dolan revealed the four administrative charges against him in a March court filing that accused the SLA of "an assault on not only MSG, but also all of its fans," the New York Post reported at the time.

    Dolan sparked outrage in late 2022 after ordering the use of facial recognition technology to keep his legal enemies from attending sporting events or shows at any of his venues.

    Some state lawmakers have called for an end to the Garden's $42 million-a-year tax abatement and in November, a Manhattan judge banned enforcement of the blacklist against anyone with a ticket to a concert or theatrical performance.

    But in March, an appeals court reversed that order, saying state law already provided a "monetary remedy" through civil rights litigation.

    Neither the SLA, Davis Saperstein, Davidson Hutcher nor Verizon immediately returned requests for comment Tuesday.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.