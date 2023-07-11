KKK Flyers Threatening ‘Race Traitors, Mixed Breeds’ Left Outside of Multiple Tennessee Churches - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

KKK Flyers Threatening ‘Race Traitors, Mixed Breeds’ Left Outside of Multiple Tennessee Churches

It was unclear Tuesday if local authorities would be investigating the placement of the flyers

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A consortium of Tennessee clergy will hold a press conference on Wednesday after Ku Klux Klan flyers were left on the marquees of their churches.

Recruitment flyers from the KKK were left outside Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Bethel Chapel AME Church, and Faith United Missionary Baptist Church — all African American churches in Columbia.

KKK flyers left outside African American churches in Tennessee
KKK flyers left outside African American churches in TennesseePastor Kenny Anderson, Sr.

The flyers read: "You have been paid another social visit by the Old Glory Knights of the Ku Klux Klan. We have a dark history here and because of you a bright future! Be Warned. Race traitors, mixed breeds, communist, homosexuals, and all other walks of Godless degeneracy, the Klan is back again and here to stay, so you'd better make amends or stay away!!!"

Read More

An email was provided for those interested in learning more.

WSMV and WZTV report that the clergy will meet at the Mt. Calvary M.B. Church Annex Building on South Glade Street on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

A prayer for unity will follow the press conference.

It was unclear Tuesday if local authorities would be investigating the placement of the flyers.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.