KKK Flyers Threatening ‘Race Traitors, Mixed Breeds’ Left Outside of Multiple Tennessee Churches
It was unclear Tuesday if local authorities would be investigating the placement of the flyers
A consortium of Tennessee clergy will hold a press conference on Wednesday after Ku Klux Klan flyers were left on the marquees of their churches.
Recruitment flyers from the KKK were left outside Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Bethel Chapel AME Church, and Faith United Missionary Baptist Church — all African American churches in Columbia.
The flyers read: "You have been paid another social visit by the Old Glory Knights of the Ku Klux Klan. We have a dark history here and because of you a bright future! Be Warned. Race traitors, mixed breeds, communist, homosexuals, and all other walks of Godless degeneracy, the Klan is back again and here to stay, so you'd better make amends or stay away!!!"
- Dead Raccoon and Threatening Sign About Black City Councilor Left Outside Office of Oregon Mayor
- Man Who Threatened to Blow Up Church Full of Kids Claims He Was on Mission From God
- Republicans Reframe 2024 as a Race Versus Harris – Not Biden
- Chris Christie Enters Race to Take on Trump
- Day-Old Boy Abandoned at Texas Church Was Outside for Nearly a Day as Temps Hit Triple Digits
An email was provided for those interested in learning more.
WSMV and WZTV report that the clergy will meet at the Mt. Calvary M.B. Church Annex Building on South Glade Street on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
A prayer for unity will follow the press conference.
It was unclear Tuesday if local authorities would be investigating the placement of the flyers.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Officials Warn To Stay Inside As Dangerous Stormy Weather Lashes Northern Europe, Killing 2News
- Massive Fire That Destroyed Church in New Jersey May Be Weather RelatedNews
- Even Frozen Antarctica Is Being Walloped By Climate Extremes, Scientists FindNews
- Potential Record Mega Millions Drawing Tuesday as Jackpot Rises to $1.55 BillionNews
- 1 Arrested After Knife Attack Outside British Museum in London Leaves Man WoundedNews
- Power Still Out for Hundreds of Thousands and Could Take Days to Restore After Fatal Major StormsNews
- O’Shae Sibley, a Gay Man Killed in NYC After Voguing to Beyoncé, Will Be Laid to Rest TodayNews
- Niger Strongmen Block Top US Diplomat From Seeing Detained PresidentNews
- Russian Strikes Kill 11 Civilians in Ukraine Over 24 Hours, Officials SayNews
- How Does Russia’s Embattled Defense Minister Still Have a Job?News
- New York City Doctor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Unconscious Patients and Filming ItNews
- Angry Mob Severely Beats Man Who Allegedly Hit and Killed Woman With Car Next to BarNews