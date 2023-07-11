KKK Flyers Threatening ‘Race Traitors, Mixed Breeds’ Left Outside of Multiple Tennessee Churches

A consortium of Tennessee clergy will hold a press conference on Wednesday after Ku Klux Klan flyers were left on the marquees of their churches.

Recruitment flyers from the KKK were left outside Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Bethel Chapel AME Church, and Faith United Missionary Baptist Church — all African American churches in Columbia.

KKK flyers left outside African American churches in Tennessee Pastor Kenny Anderson, Sr.

The flyers read: "You have been paid another social visit by the Old Glory Knights of the Ku Klux Klan. We have a dark history here and because of you a bright future! Be Warned. Race traitors, mixed breeds, communist, homosexuals, and all other walks of Godless degeneracy, the Klan is back again and here to stay, so you'd better make amends or stay away!!!"

An email was provided for those interested in learning more.

WSMV and WZTV report that the clergy will meet at the Mt. Calvary M.B. Church Annex Building on South Glade Street on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

A prayer for unity will follow the press conference.

It was unclear Tuesday if local authorities would be investigating the placement of the flyers.

