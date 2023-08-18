Kitten Found in Stolen Car Belonged to the Suspect: Police

The cat’s out of the bag. A kitten that Connecticut police discovered while processing a stolen vehicle belongs to a juvenile suspect, police said.

Officers found the 7-week-old male cat under the seat of a stolen vehicle involved in a crash with a Meriden Police Department vehicle. Meriden officers were looking for this vehicle, which police believe was linked to multiple armed robberies in Connecticut.

Police initially believed the kitten was stolen during the string of robberies but later learned the feline belonged to one of the suspects.

“While we have no idea why the juvenile did not alert us that it was their kitten or make attempts to have someone contact us regarding the status of the kitten, it was returned to the juvenile’s mother,” the department posted on Facebook.

Many reached out in hopes of adopting the kitten, police said, adding that the flood of inquiries, tips, and calls is what led officers to discover the suspect owned the kitten.