King Charles Made $34 Million on Royal Real Estate Portfolio as Britain Struggles with Cost of Living Crisis

Britain's monarch, King Charles II, inherited a royal estate portfolio from his late mother which brought in nearly $34 million in the year to March, a newly-released report shows.

The Duchy of Lancaster is the private estate owned by the King which includes 44,748 acres of land in England and Wales, with tenants living there paying rent to the monarch.

Residential rents went up by 3% across the estate, the report said, compared to an average of 4.8% elsewhere in the UK. Rent increases are part of a wider cost of living crisis hitting Britain hard.

"Whilst the Duchy has been successful in growing revenue, we remain acutely aware that many businesses and individuals are dealing with the lasting consequences of the pandemic, high inflation and increased energy

costs," the report said.

However, the Duchy's management said that the bulk of their surplus income came from industrial and commercial properties, which saw an 11% growth in value.

Questions over Royal finances

One issue, according to the New York Times is that business income is not taxable, while the majority of other companies and landlords in the UK are obliged to pay taxes on their holdings.

The latest report shows that Charles brought in a bigger private income than his mother, Queen Elizabeth, ever did. The funds are also separate from the taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant, which is an annual payment of around $112 million for official royal expenses.

Royal finances are often under public and political scrutiny. In June it was reported the overall spending by the royal family rose 5% in 2022, while 34.5 million pounds (about $44 million) was allocated this year to refurbishing Buckingham Palace.

That report said heating across royal residences was being kept at 19 Celcius (66 Fahrenheit) to cut energy use as part of a "concerted effort" to help save on bills.

The anti-monarchy group Republic reacted to the latest report by saying Charles' income tax "is both voluntary and secret."

Republic has called for more of these funds to be put into public hands.

"The royals have long hidden their true cost, which we have worked out to be at least £345m. That's enough to pay for 13,000 new nurses or teachers," spokesperson Graham Smith said in June.

"The Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall are public property, property of the Crown and therefore of the state. With profits going to William at a record high of £24m, it's time we took them back and spent that money on local communities."

A King and a business man

Before taking the throne, the King oversaw the Duchy of Cornwall, which is now under the ownership of his son, Prince William, the Prince of Wales.

Charles has been business-driven for many years, building a top organic food brand through his time as Duke of Cornwall, with a big focus on the "sustainable stewardship" of his lands.

The report for the Duchy of Lancaster appears to show the King has intentions to keep this focus going.

“Our ambition is to become one of the most respected let landed estates in the country and we believe that we can best achieve this by maintaining strong tenant relationships, continuing to restore assets and investing in further sustainability initiatives and environmental improvements," Nathan Thompson CEO and Clerk of the Duchy Council, said.

He said they have plans to improve biodiversity in the Duchy's agricultural portfolio, reduce operational greenhouse gas emissions and improve the energy efficiency of its properties.

Queen Elizabeth did pay income and capital gains tax, along with personal income tax, but this only began in the early 1990s until her death in 2022, according to the Royal Family's website.