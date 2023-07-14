Kindergarten Teacher in China Executed for Poisoning Students - The Messenger
Kindergarten Teacher in China Executed for Poisoning Students

She was convicted of poisoning 25 of her students, killing one

Jenna Sundel
A Kindergarten teacher who poisoned 25 students, killing one, was executed on Thursday, according to a court in central China.

Wang Yun was convicted after putting toxic sodium nitrite in the children's porridge on March 27, 2019 at Mengmeng Pre-school Education. ABC News reported that the incident occurred after Wang had an argument with a colleague over "classroom management."

Most students had a quick recovery, but one student received 10 months of treatment before dying of multiple organ failure.

Wang also poisoned her husband with the same substance, which she bought online.

It was unclear whether Wang was trying to kill or sicken her husband and students. She was sentenced to nine months in prison for deliberate harm, but it was later converted to the death penalty.

Wang appealed the ruling, but it was denied.

The Chinese government does not release the number of executions carried out per year, but Amnesty International said last year that "it is clear that the country remained the world’s most prolific executioner." The group estimates that thousands of executions occurred in 2022, but the exact figure is unknown.

