Kim Kardashian Criticized for Crossing Writers’ Strike Picket Line: What It Means
Kim Kardashian has crossed the line. At least in the eyes of striking writers.
On Wednesday, the Kardashians star — who is also starring in the upcoming 12th season of American Horror Story — crossed the picket line of members of the Writers Guild of America.
According to strike captain Warren Leight — the former showrunner of Law & Order: SVU and current playwright — the business mogul "ushered" past strikers in her "chauffeured Escalade."
"Sad to report that Kim Kardashian crossed our midtown picket line today," Leight wrote on Twitter. "Ushered past us into a freight elevator in her chauffeured Escalade. Writers aren't keeping up, but Kim Krossed Our Line."
Why was Kardashian singled out for something others have done?
In a follow-up Tweet, Leight explained the significance behind Kardashian's actions. Since not all production has halted, there are actors who must cross the picket line. His issue is not that she crossed the line, but that she did not acknowledge the strike as others have and shine a light on the issues the union is fighting for.
"Once again: working actors are required to cross our lines until their contract is up on June 30," Leight wrote. "It's not scabbing. Many agonize over that, march with us on other days, send statements of support. She has more leverage than others in her position. She didn't use it."
Last month, Kardashian was seen filming scenes of AHS, which is currently in production. Just last week, the mom-of-four was spotted filming with co-star Emma Roberts in New York City.
Leight told The Daily Beast that Kardashian was "driven past" the picket line and "kept herself invisible behind heavily tinted windows."
"[Strikers] knew her call time, and she was driven in a bit ahead of it," Leight told the outlet. "Plus the degree of security massing before she arrived, then surrounding her car, pushing us away, [indicated it was Kardashian]."
Leight also told the outlet that Kardashian "absolutely did not acknowledge the pickets. And we understand working actors are required to cross our lines until their contract is up at the end of June. Many of them agonize over that, or send support in other ways. She's obviously in a position where she could either opt out of her episode, or tell the producers she's not comfortable crossing a line. She chose to cross. That's now part of her public image."
The Messenger has reached out to reps for Kardashian, AHS and Leight, but has not yet heard back.
