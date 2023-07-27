Kim Jong Un Shows Off North Korea’s Latest Weapons to Russia’s Defense Minister

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to display some of the country’s newest weapons, state media said Thursday.

The country was celebrating the 70th anniversary of an armistice that halted fighting in the 1950-53 Korean War.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Kim and Shoigu talked Wednesday in the capital, Pyongyang, and reached a consensus on unspecified “matters of mutual concern in the field of national defense and security and on the regional and international security environment.”

During the meeting, Shoigu conveyed to Kim a “warm and good letter” signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, KCNA said.

North Korea has been aligning with Russia over the war in Ukraine.

The Biden administration has accused North Korea of providing arms to Russia to aid its fighting in Ukraine, although the North has denied the claim.

The Kim-Shoigu meeting will help to "further boost the strategic and tactical collaboration and cooperation between the two countries in the field of national defense and security," KCNA said.

KCNA said Kim also took Shoigu to an arms exhibition that showcased some of North Korea’s newest weapons.

They reportedly included the Hwasong intercontinental ballistic missiles, the BBC reported.

Successfully tested in April, it is believed to be the country's first ICBM to use solid propellants, which makes it quicker to launch than liquid-fuel ones.

It can pose a viable threat to the continental United States.

Kim and Shoigu also walked past what was possibly new surveillance and attack drones that had not been publicly announced by the North.

Lee Sung Joon, a spokesperson for South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, said during a briefing that the South Korean military was analyzing the military assets shown in the North Korean photos but did not share specific assessments.

The North Korean festivities were widely expected to be capped later Thursday by a giant military parade in Pyongyang, where Kim could showcase his most powerful, nuclear-capable missiles.

The last time North Korea invited foreign government delegates for a military parade was in February 2018, when it held a low-key event that excluded Kim’s ICBMs. North Korea at the time was initiating diplomacy with Seoul and Washington as Kim attempted to leverage his nuclear program for badly needed economic benefits.

On Wednesday, Shoigu also held talks with North Korean Defense Minister Kang Sun Nam that were aimed at “strengthening cooperation between our defense departments,” Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.