Kim Jong Un is Airlifting Arms to Russia, South Korean Intelligence Says

North Korea has already started shipping supplies to the Russian army under a “large-scale military cooperation plan,” South Korea’s intelligence service said in a briefing to legislators Thursday.



The shipment came after a one-on-one meeting between Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Rep. Yoo Sang-beom, secretary of the South Korean national assembly’s intelligence committee, told reporters.



"Russia is believed to have proposed sales of artillery shells and missiles and joint military exercises, while North Korea is analyzed to have requested technical assistance,” including leasing Western weapons systems for Russia and help repairing old equipment, Yoo said.

On Tuesday Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kim exchanged letters that North Korea said promised a strategic partnership between the two countries.

Thursday's intelligence briefing came a day after the U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions on three companies based in Europe and Asia for facilitating North Korean arms sales to Russia.

Russia is experiencing a shortage of cannon shells and other supplies for its war in Ukraine, and the U.S. has for months accused it of violating U.N. sanctions by cutting deals with North Korea.



In March, Washington sanctioned Slovak national Ashot Mkrtychev for “potential plans to transfer over two dozen kinds of weapons and munitions to Russia in exchange for a range of goods, including raw materials and commodities,” the treasury department said.



On Wednesday, three of Mkrtychev’s companies – based in Slovakia, Russia, and Kazakhstan – were added to the list.

“The United States continues to root out illicit financial networks that seek to channel support from North Korea to Russia’s war machine,” Under Secretary Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson said in a statement.

But the trade continues.



Yoo told reporters in Seoul that on Aug. 1 and 2, following the July meeting between Shoigu and Kim, “working-level personnel visited by Russian military aircraft.”

On Aug. 8, “we found that Russian transport aircraft were taking military supplies out of Pyongyang."

"We expect Russia-North Korea military cooperation to speed up," he said.