Kim Jong Un is Airlifting Arms to Russia, South Korean Intelligence Says - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Kim Jong Un is Airlifting Arms to Russia, South Korean Intelligence Says

A planeload of arms left Pyongyang for Russia on Aug. 8, South Korean intelligence said

Published |Updated
Dan Morrison
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, center, and North Korean Defense Minister Kang Sun Nam, second left, review the honor guard at the Pyongyang International Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea Tuesday, July 25, 2023.Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP

North Korea has already started shipping supplies to the Russian army under a “large-scale military cooperation plan,” South Korea’s intelligence service said in a briefing to legislators Thursday.

The shipment came after a one-on-one meeting between Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Rep. Yoo Sang-beom, secretary of the South Korean national assembly’s intelligence committee, told reporters.

"Russia is believed to have proposed sales of artillery shells and missiles and joint military exercises, while North Korea is analyzed to have requested technical assistance,” including leasing Western weapons systems for Russia and help repairing old equipment, Yoo said. 

On Tuesday Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kim exchanged letters that North Korea said promised a strategic partnership between the two countries.

Thursday's intelligence briefing came a day after the U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions on three companies based in Europe and Asia for facilitating North Korean arms sales to Russia. 

Russia is experiencing a shortage of cannon shells and other supplies for its war in Ukraine, and the U.S. has for months accused it of violating U.N. sanctions by cutting deals with North Korea.

In March, Washington sanctioned Slovak national Ashot Mkrtychev for “potential plans to transfer over two dozen kinds of weapons and munitions to Russia in exchange for a range of goods, including raw materials and commodities,” the treasury department said.

On Wednesday, three of Mkrtychev’s companies – based in Slovakia, Russia, and Kazakhstan – were added to the list. 

“The United States continues to root out illicit financial networks that seek to channel support from North Korea to Russia’s war machine,” Under Secretary Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson said in a statement.

But the trade continues.

Yoo told reporters in Seoul that on Aug. 1 and 2, following the July meeting between Shoigu and Kim, “working-level personnel visited by Russian military aircraft.”

On Aug. 8, “we found that Russian transport aircraft were taking military supplies out of Pyongyang."

Read More

"We expect Russia-North Korea military cooperation to speed up," he said.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.