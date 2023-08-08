Killing of Mother of 5 on Popular Hiking Trail Could Be ‘Random’ Attack, Sheriff Warns

A missing hiker whose body was discovered along a trail in Maryland this week may have been murdered in a "random event," according to the sheriff charged with investigating the homicide.



In an interview with Baltimore's WBAL-TV, Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler warned that because there was no suspect in the case, it was entirely possible that "there could be somebody out here" who might still pose a threat to the community.

The sheriff's office said that as of Tuesday morning, it had already received nearly 90 tips and called on the public to continue sending video and photos taken on trail the night that Morin disappeared.

Authorities hope to learn more about the nature of 37-year-old Rachel Morin's injuries from upcoming autopsy results.

Rachel Morin's boyfriend — identified as Richard Tobin via Facebook — reported her missing about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday after he said she didn't return home. Rachel Morin/Facebook

"Investigators are confident, based on what they observed at the scene, that this was not an accident and this was not self-inflicted," Gahler told the Baltimore Banner.

Although the Ma and Pa Trail, located in the town of Bel Air, remains open, sheriff's deputies are now patrolling the area with ATVs.

"I think I will probably stick to walking when it is well populated in the day," local hiker Alexis Sisolak told WBAL. "I probably won't be going close to 6-8 p.m. just in case it is someone on the trail who hasn't been found yet."

Morin, a mother of five, disappeared on Saturday night after reportedly telling her boyfriend, Richard Tobin, she was headed out for a jog.

Her body turned up the next day with clear signs of trauma, a factor that led investigators to transform their missing person case into a homicide investigation.



Tobin called the police at around 11:30 p.m. after she failed to return home that night.

Rachel Morin. Courtesy Rebekah Morin/GoFundMe Facebook

Residents took to Tobin's Facebook page to suggest that he could have been responsible for Morin's death, citing his criminal history, which includes second-degree assault. Investigators have not named Tobin as a suspect, and he denied any involvement in her death.



"I love Rachel, I would never do anything to her," he responded in a comment. "Let the family and I grieve. Yes I have a past but I also have 15 months clean and have changed as a person."



The pair had just updated their Facebook statuses to indicate that they were in a relationship on August 1.

Rebekah Morin suggested her sister Rachel died by violence in a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral costs.

"She did not go willingly, and she deserves a funeral worthy of her beauty," Rebekah said.



The campaign has so far raised nearly $36,000. Any leftover money will go toward Morin's five children.



A family friend told the Banner that Morin raised her children on her own while operated a house cleaning business. She loved music, reading, and dancing.