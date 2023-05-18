Killer Whales Attack British Couple’s Yacht in ‘Orca Alley’
The couple was training in an area known for frequent killer whale sightings.
A British couple were completing a sailing course near Morocco earlier this month when a pod of orcas suddenly began ramming their yacht, The Sunday Times reported.
Janet Morris and Stephen Bidwell, both 58, were napping to prepare for a night watch but awoke to the sound of at least six killer whales pummeling the boat. The encounter lasted for roughly an hour as the 46-foot boat's crew members tried to determine what the orcas were targeting.
"We were amazingly calm, but underneath we were thinking, 'Oh my God,'" Janet Morris told The Times. "We were sitting ducks." The crew also faced strong wind gusts and wave swells and had to continue navigating toward calmer waters during the ordeal.
- Hippo Boat Attack Leaves Dozens Dead or Missing
- Russia Launches ‘Exceptional’ Missile Attack on Ukraine
- Billy Joel’s Long Island Mansion on the Market for $49 Million
- Fisherman Fights Off Sudden Shark Attack in Hawaii, Gets It on Video
- Dead Whale Washes Ashore Long Island Beach, Ninth Found Along New York Tristate Area Since January
"Orcas enjoy the thrill of the chase," Bidwell said, per The Times. "So, ideally we'd have kept still. But that wasn't possible because of the winds." Although the orcas eventually lost interest, the boat's steering soon failed, forcing the crew to return to shore earlier than planned. They eventually realized that the killer whales had been targeting parts of the boat's rudder, which had disintegrated into sponge-like pieces in the water.
The area around the Strait of Gibraltar, where the couple was sailing, is sometimes called "orca alley" due to the frequent killer whale sightings there. The phenomenon of orcas ramming boats is becoming more common, NPR reported, but scientists have yet to determine a cause.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews