Killer Whales Attack British Couple’s Yacht in ‘Orca Alley’

A British couple were completing a sailing course near Morocco earlier this month when a pod of orcas suddenly began ramming their yacht, The Sunday Times reported.

Janet Morris and Stephen Bidwell, both 58, were napping to prepare for a night watch but awoke to the sound of at least six killer whales pummeling the boat. The encounter lasted for roughly an hour as the 46-foot boat's crew members tried to determine what the orcas were targeting.

"We were amazingly calm, but underneath we were thinking, 'Oh my God,'" Janet Morris told The Times. "We were sitting ducks." The crew also faced strong wind gusts and wave swells and had to continue navigating toward calmer waters during the ordeal.

"Orcas enjoy the thrill of the chase," Bidwell said, per The Times. "So, ideally we'd have kept still. But that wasn't possible because of the winds." Although the orcas eventually lost interest, the boat's steering soon failed, forcing the crew to return to shore earlier than planned. They eventually realized that the killer whales had been targeting parts of the boat's rudder, which had disintegrated into sponge-like pieces in the water.

The area around the Strait of Gibraltar, where the couple was sailing, is sometimes called "orca alley" due to the frequent killer whale sightings there. The phenomenon of orcas ramming boats is becoming more common, NPR reported, but scientists have yet to determine a cause.