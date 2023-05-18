The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Killer Whales Attack British Couple’s Yacht in ‘Orca Alley’

    The couple was training in an area known for frequent killer whale sightings.

    Published |Updated
    Nick Gallagher
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    A British couple were completing a sailing course near Morocco earlier this month when a pod of orcas suddenly began ramming their yacht, The Sunday Times reported.

    Janet Morris and Stephen Bidwell, both 58, were napping to prepare for a night watch but awoke to the sound of at least six killer whales pummeling the boat. The encounter lasted for roughly an hour as the 46-foot boat's crew members tried to determine what the orcas were targeting.

    "We were amazingly calm, but underneath we were thinking, 'Oh my God,'" Janet Morris told The Times. "We were sitting ducks." The crew also faced strong wind gusts and wave swells and had to continue navigating toward calmer waters during the ordeal.

    Read More

    "Orcas enjoy the thrill of the chase," Bidwell said, per The Times. "So, ideally we'd have kept still. But that wasn't possible because of the winds." Although the orcas eventually lost interest, the boat's steering soon failed, forcing the crew to return to shore earlier than planned. They eventually realized that the killer whales had been targeting parts of the boat's rudder, which had disintegrated into sponge-like pieces in the water.

    The area around the Strait of Gibraltar, where the couple was sailing, is sometimes called "orca alley" due to the frequent killer whale sightings there. The phenomenon of orcas ramming boats is becoming more common, NPR reported, but scientists have yet to determine a cause.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.