Kids as Young as 3 Mistakenly Served Shots at Popular Atlanta Restaurant

A mother in Atlanta claims a restaurant accidentally served alcohol to children as young as 3 at her daughter's birthday dinner last week, WSBTV reported.
Souljah Perdue was hosting a birthday party for her 11-year-old at the Sugar Factory in midtown Atlanta when servers passed around complimentary drinks.
The restaurant had intended to give juice to the children while reserving shots of coconut rum and pineapple juice for the adults in attendance. Instead, an employee reportedly put rum in all of the drinks.
"Let me see the shots. Put 'em all up!" Perdue said in a video of the celebration.
She said she first noticed that something was wrong when her daughter and other kids started scrunching their faces.
“I couldn’t believe it," Perdue told the station. "It’s something I have never heard of. I was really like how could they make this mistake?”
She raised the issue with managers at the store and filled out an incident report. In a video Perdue recorded while filing the report, an employee admitted the shots contained rum and accepted full responsibility.
"Nothing should have come out of my bar that I'm not aware of," the employee said. "And it should have not been made."
The restaurant said it had reported the incident to its corporate office, but Perdue told the news outlet she has yet to hear back.
