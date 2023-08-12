Kids 2023 Mullet Championships Narrows Down Its Top Finalists - The Messenger
Kids 2023 Mullet Championships Narrows Down Its Top Finalists

The top three will be announced next week

Published |Updated
Brooke Seipel
The Kids Mullet Championships has narrowed down its top 20 competitorsScreenshot/MulletChamp.Com

The Kids Mullet Championships are here and judges have narrowed down the competition to 25 finalists, with the top 3 to be announced next week.

Voting in the final round of the annual championship celebrating the "business in the front, party in the back" hairstyle ends Friday night.

Each contestant's page includes multiple shots of their iconic hairstyle and a quick blurb about the contestant.

Read More

"I started growing my mullet just over 3 years ago, when my Uncle Lucas promised to buy me an IROC-Z Camaro if I grow it until I turn 16," contestant Axel says on his page. "I’m taking that challenge and determined to get that car! My parents always tell me it fits me well, and with a name like Axel, I was born to wear a mullet. I love my hair!"

Meanwhile, the page for Greyson Woods, aka "Baby Joe Dirt", is written by his mother who explains her son was "born with a head of hair that shocked everyone" and he quickly fell in love with a mullet after his first haircut.

The event also features a donation program tied to its voting process.

"We’re not just here to admire great hair, we’re also here to make a difference," the competition's site reads. "That’s why we’re partnering with Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, a charity that helps provide homes for our wounded veterans. For each donation made on behalf of the contestant of your choice, we’ll contribute to the overall score of that contestant."

The USA Mullet Championships hosts teen and adult championships as well. The Teen's top ten voting also ends Friday night. This year's women's adult winners have already been announced, and registration is open for the men's competition.

