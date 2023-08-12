Kids 2023 Mullet Championships Narrows Down Its Top Finalists

The Kids Mullet Championships are here and judges have narrowed down the competition to 25 finalists, with the top 3 to be announced next week.
Voting in the final round of the annual championship celebrating the "business in the front, party in the back" hairstyle ends Friday night.
Each contestant's page includes multiple shots of their iconic hairstyle and a quick blurb about the contestant.
- Nine-Year-Old ‘Mullet Boy’ Emmitt Bailey Set for Another Championship Run
- Could The Open Championship Feature a Duel Between Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy?
- Garth Brooks to Launch New Radio Network This Summer
- Can We Really Predict Who Will Win the PGA Championship?
- Garth Brooks Doubles Down on Carrying Bud Light in His Bar: ‘All Are Welcome’
- Brian Harman Wins First Major in Dominant Fashion at the 2023 Open Championship
"I started growing my mullet just over 3 years ago, when my Uncle Lucas promised to buy me an IROC-Z Camaro if I grow it until I turn 16," contestant Axel says on his page. "I’m taking that challenge and determined to get that car! My parents always tell me it fits me well, and with a name like Axel, I was born to wear a mullet. I love my hair!"
Meanwhile, the page for Greyson Woods, aka "Baby Joe Dirt", is written by his mother who explains her son was "born with a head of hair that shocked everyone" and he quickly fell in love with a mullet after his first haircut.
The event also features a donation program tied to its voting process.
"We’re not just here to admire great hair, we’re also here to make a difference," the competition's site reads. "That’s why we’re partnering with Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, a charity that helps provide homes for our wounded veterans. For each donation made on behalf of the contestant of your choice, we’ll contribute to the overall score of that contestant."
The USA Mullet Championships hosts teen and adult championships as well. The Teen's top ten voting also ends Friday night. This year's women's adult winners have already been announced, and registration is open for the men's competition.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Niger Military Junta May Charge Deposed President With ‘High Treason’News
- Passenger Arrested After His Rant Forces Malaysia-Bound Flight Back to AustraliaNews
- Coast Guard Looking for 4 Missing Divers off Coast of North CarolinaNews
- Otters Attack Swimmers in Sierra Nevada River and LakeNews
- 23-Day-Old Baby Among 7 Killed by Russians in Ukraine’s Southern Kherson RegionNews
- Journalist Talks ‘Gut Punch’ of Reporting on Hawaii Fire That Killed 4 Family MembersNews
- Hawaii Churches Offer Prayers for the Dead and Missing After Devastating Maui WildfiresNews
- Watch: Florida Deputy Reels After Fentanyl Exposure During Roadside Drug TestNews
- ‘I Won’t Be In Tomorrow’: Judge Charged with Murder of Wife Allegedly Gave Staff a Heads-UpNews
- Man Suspected of Executing Neighbor, Slaughtering Family Was ‘Detoxing’ During Killings: ProsecutorsNews
- Good Samaritan Fights Off Sex Assault Suspect in Boston Until Police ArriveNews
- Suspect Wielding Assault Rifle Opens Fire on Los Angeles PoliceNews