Kidnapper Thwarted By Teen Girl’s ‘Help Me’ Sign Gave Store Owner Bad Feeling Before Customer Called 911 - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Kidnapper Thwarted By Teen Girl’s ‘Help Me’ Sign Gave Store Owner Bad Feeling Before Customer Called 911

'He looked down to me,' the laundromat owner said, describing him as scary

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The ‘Help Me’ sign the 13-year-old kidnap victim wrote that brought Good Samaritans to her aid. Justice Department

A laundromat owner said the suspect accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl who asked bystanders for help gave her a bad feeling from the start. 

Steven Robert Sablan was indicted on Thursday by a federal grand jury on one count of kidnapping and one count of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, according to a press release from the Central District of California. 

As The Messenger previously reported, police said Sablan kidnapped a 13-year-old girl in Texas and drove her to California. The girl, according to a press release from the Long Beach Police Department, was “visibly emotional and distressed” when they stopped by a laundromat in Long Beach, California. 

The girl wrote “Help Me” on a piece of paper, which caught the attention of a bystander in the parking lot who called the police.  

Read More

The bystander who reacted quickly was a known customer, Touch Vong, owner of Easy Wash Laundromat, told NBC 4 Los Angeles.

“She always comes to wash here, and she came and told me the girl in the car needed help,” Vong said. 

The bystander then went back outside and called the police, Vong said. 

Sablan had brought her inside at one point before police arrested him, she said, adding that she felt uneasy around him.

“He looked down to me," she said, describing him as scary. 

Sablan’s arraignment is on July 31 in federal court in Los Angeles.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.