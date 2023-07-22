Kidnapper Thwarted By Teen Girl’s ‘Help Me’ Sign Gave Store Owner Bad Feeling Before Customer Called 911

A laundromat owner said the suspect accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl who asked bystanders for help gave her a bad feeling from the start.

Steven Robert Sablan was indicted on Thursday by a federal grand jury on one count of kidnapping and one count of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, according to a press release from the Central District of California.

As The Messenger previously reported, police said Sablan kidnapped a 13-year-old girl in Texas and drove her to California. The girl, according to a press release from the Long Beach Police Department, was “visibly emotional and distressed” when they stopped by a laundromat in Long Beach, California.

The girl wrote “Help Me” on a piece of paper, which caught the attention of a bystander in the parking lot who called the police.

The bystander who reacted quickly was a known customer, Touch Vong, owner of Easy Wash Laundromat, told NBC 4 Los Angeles.

“She always comes to wash here, and she came and told me the girl in the car needed help,” Vong said.

The bystander then went back outside and called the police, Vong said.

Sablan had brought her inside at one point before police arrested him, she said, adding that she felt uneasy around him.

“He looked down to me," she said, describing him as scary.

Sablan’s arraignment is on July 31 in federal court in Los Angeles.



