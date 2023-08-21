Kidnapped Woman’s Body Found in Car After Driver Leads Police on High Speed Chase

The remains of a woman kidnapped in Cincinnati, Ohio were discovered in a car that police stopped after a multi-county chase in Tennessee, according to reports.

Police allege that Lance Miller, 32, kidnapped Kaitlyn Ashley Lynch, 36, in Cincinnati late Friday evening and shot and killed her, WSMV reported.

After a “BOLO”(Be On the Look Out) warning was issued for Miller, police in Wilson County, Tenn. spotted the suspect on Saturday and engaged in a pursuit, the report said. During the high-speed highway chase, Miller was behind the wheel of Lynch's car.

Lance Miller's mugshot, provided by Wilson County authorities. Wilson County

The chase ended after Cheatham County police put up spike strips, forcing the car to stop and allowing authorities to apprehend him. Police discovered Miller inside the car next to Lynch’s dead body, according to WCPO.

Miller is currently being held in a local jail on charges of murder and kidnapping, WXIX reported.

The motive for the killing remains unclear. Police did not specify if there was a pre-existing relationship between Miller and Lynch.