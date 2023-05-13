A Maryland man allegedly forced a woman into his U-Haul truck, stripped her naked, and stabbed her fingers, then led police on a chase that ended with his arrest, according to authorities.
Dennis Bell, 62, faces a slew of charges, including assault, kidnapping, and possession of suspected crack cocaine in connection to the wild Friday incident, the Maryland State Police said.
The bizarre sequence of events began Friday morning when Bell met the woman at a convenience store in Washington, D.C. and allegedly shoved her into his truck, threatening to kill her if she didn’t go along, police said.
He then drove around for several hours with the woman sitting on the floorboard in the front seat, authorities allege.
At one point, Bell allegedly took off the woman’s clothes, pulled out a pocket knife, and stabbed her in the fingers, police said.
Around 9:45 p.m., state troopers got multiple calls reporting a U-Haul striking several parked cars in Lanham, Maryland.
Police found the U-Haul and tried to pull it over, but Bell allegedly refused, leading the law on a pursuit before ultimately coming to a stop in a ditch, officials said.
While giving Bell orders to exit the truck — which he refused — police noticed the woman on the floorboard and brought her to safety, authorities said.
The woman, whose identity was not released, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police did not specify her condition.
Bell, who refused to identify himself to police, was taken into custody and brought to a hospital, then the Upper Marlboro Department of Corrections.
Investigators asked that anyone who may have witnessed the alleged kidnapping get in touch.
