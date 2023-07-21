Kidnapped Texas Teen Rescued in California after Good Samaritans Spotted Her ‘Help Me’ Sign

A 13-year-old girl who was kidnapped at gunpoint in Texas and repeatedly sexually assaulted during the drive to California was rescued after Good Samaritans saw her "Help Me" sign and called 911, authorities said.
The teen was left in the car at a Long Beach laundromat by the suspected kidnapper on July 9 while he went to wash their clothes, the Long Beach Police Department said.
The girl wrote "Help Me" on a piece of paper and attracted the attention of Good Samaritans in the parking lot who contacted the police.
Responding officers arrested Steven Robert Sablan, 61, of Cleburne, Texas, and discovered the "Help Me" sign, a black BB pistol, and a pair of handcuffs in the vehicle and determined the girl was reported missing from San Antonio, authorities said.
Sablan was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury in the Central District of California on one count of kidnapping and one count of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, the US attorney's office said.
Sablan is scheduled to be arraigned July 31 in federal court in Los Angeles.
The Texas man, driving a gray Nissan Sentra, allegedly approached the teen as she was walking down a street in San Antonio on July 6, according to a release from the US attorney's office.
When he neared the girl, Sablan displayed a black handgun by his side and told her to get in the vehicle, saying, “If you don’t get in the car with me, I am going to hurt you.”
She got in the car because she feared for her life, the release said.
The girl acknowledged that she was 13 when asked.
After she told Sablan that she had a friend in Australia, the Texas man told her he would drive her to a cruise ship so she could visit her.
On the two-day ride to California, Sablan allegedly sexually assaulted her repeatedly, the release said.
Sablan faces life in federal prison if he is convicted of both charges.
The 13-year-old is in the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services.
