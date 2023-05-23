The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Kidnapped Teen Rescued After Tipping Off Convenience Store Clerk: ‘Help Me’

    Distress signals from a kidnapped Oklahoma City teen led a store clerk to her rescue.

    Aysha Qamar
    An alert convenience store clerk helped rescue a kidnapped 17-year-old girl in Oklahoma City, as reported by ABC News affiliate, KOCO.

    According to the probable cause affidavit accessed by Fox 23, an unidentified man abducted the teen on a Friday, brandishing a rope and threatening her life if she sought help. While en route to the convenience store, the terrified victim spotted a police car but was too frightened to signal distress.

    However, once inside the store, the teen seized her chance. "As soon as he turned his back, she looked at me and mouthed, 'Help me,' multiple times," recalled Nikki Williams, the store clerk. Williams noted that the girl seemed in distress, her demeanor suggesting she had been crying.

    Reacting swiftly, Williams hid the girl in the back of the store, and promptly contacted the police. "She was crouched on the floor, trembling and recounting her captivity. She said she was 17, so I immediately called 911," Williams recounted.

    Oklahoma City Police Department MSgt. Dillon Quirk outlined the horrific incident in a statement. "The suspect had threatened her, forced her to accompany him, and assaulted her in a shed," Quirk explained.

    Although the suspect attempted to flee, police officers apprehended him near the store. He now faces charges of kidnapping and forcible sodomy.

    "Thank goodness she was able to recognize there wasn’t something quite right and called 911 to investigate," Quirk said.

    Woman standing in grocery store
    Photo by YOHAN BONNET/AFP via Getty Images
