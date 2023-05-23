Kidnapped Teen Rescued After Tipping Off Convenience Store Clerk: ‘Help Me’
Distress signals from a kidnapped Oklahoma City teen led a store clerk to her rescue.
An alert convenience store clerk helped rescue a kidnapped 17-year-old girl in Oklahoma City, as reported by ABC News affiliate, KOCO.
According to the probable cause affidavit accessed by Fox 23, an unidentified man abducted the teen on a Friday, brandishing a rope and threatening her life if she sought help. While en route to the convenience store, the terrified victim spotted a police car but was too frightened to signal distress.
However, once inside the store, the teen seized her chance. "As soon as he turned his back, she looked at me and mouthed, 'Help me,' multiple times," recalled Nikki Williams, the store clerk. Williams noted that the girl seemed in distress, her demeanor suggesting she had been crying.
Reacting swiftly, Williams hid the girl in the back of the store, and promptly contacted the police. "She was crouched on the floor, trembling and recounting her captivity. She said she was 17, so I immediately called 911," Williams recounted.
- Woman Finds Genuine Picasso Worth Thousands for $6 at Thrift Store
- EMT Lachelle Jordan’s Kidnappers ‘Tried to Burn Her Alive,’ 911 Call Reveals
- Store That Survived 9/11 But Was Closed by COVID Re-Opens in NYC
- Store Clerk Indicted After Trying to Claim Stolen Lotto Ticket
- Trader Joe’s Says it Will Not Sell Groceries Online
Oklahoma City Police Department MSgt. Dillon Quirk outlined the horrific incident in a statement. "The suspect had threatened her, forced her to accompany him, and assaulted her in a shed," Quirk explained.
Although the suspect attempted to flee, police officers apprehended him near the store. He now faces charges of kidnapping and forcible sodomy.
"Thank goodness she was able to recognize there wasn’t something quite right and called 911 to investigate," Quirk said.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Duke’s NCAA Overtime Winner Against Penn State Sparks ‘Crease Violation’ DebateNews
- Police Say ‘No Evidence’ Connects Bryan Kohberger to Pennsylvania Woman’s DeathNews
- Tina Turner Marks 10th ‘We are the World’ Contributor to DieNews
- Air Force Veteran Set for $26K Settlement After Filming 2020 George Floyd ProtestNews
- Alec Baldwin Remembers His Late Mom on 1-year Anniversary of Her DeathNews
- Woman with ‘Baby on Board’ Sticker Accused of Threatening People with Gun in Shopping Center: ReportNews
- Police Dogs Are Competing For Grants – And you Can Vote For Your FavoriteNews
- Grandmother Of Teen Missing For Two Years Believes She’s Being Held Against Her WillNews
- Harvard Law Student Who Cleaned Dumpsters to Pay Tuition Now Supports University WorkersNews
- City’s Year Without Homicides Comes to End After Bar ShootingNews
- Nun Whose Body Hasn’t Decayed Years After Death May Become ‘Incorruptible Saint’News
- Flyers Spouting White Supremacist Views Plastered All Over Philadelphia NeighborhoodNews