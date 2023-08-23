Kidnapped Oklahoma Woman Escapes Abusive Ex After He Fell Asleep at Homeless Encampment: Deputies - The Messenger
Kidnapped Oklahoma Woman Escapes Abusive Ex After He Fell Asleep at Homeless Encampment: Deputies

Deputies said he beat her repeatedly and threatened to kill her

Jenna Sundel
Police are searching for Bobby Lee Mann after he allegedly kidnapped and abused his ex-girlfriend.Tulsa County Sheriff's Office

A woman who was kidnapped in Oklahoma escaped from her abusive ex-boyfriend after he fell asleep at a homeless encampment, according to deputies.

Tulsa County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call from an injured woman who had just escaped her kidnapper, according to a news release. When deputies arrived, they said she was severely beaten and required treatment at a local hospital.

The victim said she had run into her ex-boyfriend, Bobby Lee Mann, on Saturday. Mann was angry because she refused to drop charges against him related to a previous domestic assault.

She claimed that Mann pulled a knife out and threatened to kill her unless she returned to his homeless encampment with him. He allegedly beat her repeatedly, strangled her, and threatened to rape her over several days.

When Mann fell asleep, the victim escaped and asked someone for help.

Mann is described as a 53-year-old white male, 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He may be riding a red 10-speed bike that says “Specialized” in white lettering on the frame.

Anyone who sees him should call 911.

