A nurse was found dead in the back of her own SUV with gunshot wounds after being kidnapped, and the suspect is still on the loose.
Patrice Wilson, 29, was a nurse and the mother of a young child. She was abducted early Saturday morning, while leaving work at the Detroit Receiving Hospital. According to police, she was forced into her own vehicle, a black 2020 Lincoln Nautilus, at gunpoint.
Wilson's body was found in the back of her SUV outside an apartment complex in Novi, suburb of Detroit.
According to the police, the alleged abductor was Jamere Miller, a 36-year-old male, and the victim’s former boyfriend. The police say that Miller should be considered armed and dangerous.
Wilson’s employer, the Detroit Medical Center released a statement offering condolences to her loved ones and colleagues and stating that “Patrice was not just a co-worker but a loving friend to many at the DMC.”
