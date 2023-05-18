Kidnapped Baby Rescued After Stranger Steals Car With Infant in Back Seat

Police in Texas have released dramatic video of the rescue of a baby who was kidnapped more than an hour earlier.
Officers responded to a kidnapping call at about 7 p.m. Monday on North Pecan Street in Fort Worth.
A stranger had jumped into a woman’s car and driven off with her 6-month-old inside.
Numerous other officers started searching for the vehicle. They found it about an hour later and took a suspect into custody, but the baby was missing.
Officers started a frantic search in the area near where the car was stopped.
About five minutes later they found the baby strapped in a car seat near a ravine. A body-cam video showed the officer rushing to the baby.
The officer pulled the baby from the seat saying, “It’s OK. It’s OK." trying to calm it.
Police said the baby appeared to be uninjured and was reunited with a parent.
The officer who found the child told FOX 4, "I was just elated. It was like an hour and a half of just buildup, of just, 'Where is this baby? Where could it be?'" said Sgt. Ronnie Chau. "At that moment it is just pure emotion and just letting it go."
The suspect is charged with kidnapping, abandoning/endangering a child and auto theft.
