Kiddie Cups Sold on Amazon Recalled for Excessive Lead Levels

Two sizes of Cupkin children's cups sold on Amazon were recalled Thursday due to illegal amounts of lead.

An announcement made by the Consumer Product Safety Commission says a manufacturing issue with 346,000 units of the Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups resulted in lead levels that exceed the federal lead content ban.

The CPSC says if the toxin is ingested by children using the cups, it can cause adverse health effects. No injuries have been reported.

Cupkin issued a statement on its website explaining that they set out to create a 100% lead-free cup. The statement explains what happened with their product, which they say had been tested and approved multiple times by CPSC labs.

"Learning that our manufacturing partner and not 1, but 2 CPSC-accredited labs let us down is a heavy set back both financially and emotionally," the company's statement reads. "However, no matter the cost…we are going to be as transparent and proactive as possible to resolve this ASAP. We will take this opportunity to completely redesign our cups to make them even better."

The recall affects both the eight-ounce and 12-ounce models of the cups, which are sold in pairs and come in 12 colorways with a matching straw. The brand name is printed on each cup near its base.

Consumers are advised to take the cups away from children and stop using them. The cups were sold on Amazon and Cupkin's website between January 2018 and March 2023 for around $20.

Soojimus, which does business under the name Cupkin, and Amazon will be contacting known purchasers directly, and the cup company will issue refunds to customers who reach out. The company can be reached via email at cpsc@cupkin.com or phone at (888)-721-0096.

Cupkin didn't immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.