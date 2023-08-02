KFC Restaurant Bans Teens, Hires Security Guard to Check IDs Over ‘Anti-Social Behavior’

A KFC location in the U.K. has begun banning minors in an effort to protect customers from marauding teenagers displaying "anti-social behavior" around town, KentOnline reported.

The fried chicken outlet, located in Sittingbourne, Kent, announced that people under the age of 18 are no longer allowed in the restaurant after 6 p.m. on weekdays or after noon on weekends — unless they are with a parent or guardian. The chain has installed "bouncers" to check young people's IDs before they're allowed inside.

“Our Sittingbourne restaurant has seen some recent behavior from guests that the Colonel wouldn’t be proud of," a KFC spokesperson told KentOnline. "So, for the time being, any under-18s visiting after 6 pm must be accompanied by an adult.”

One mother said her 17-year-old son was turned away by a security guard at the door who claimed he wasn't old enough to enter. He was allowed inside only after the mother said she was going into the store with him to buy takeout meals for her kids.

“It’s stopping kids from getting their food or weekend treat," the 35-year-old mother, Kayleigh Trimmings, told the outlet. "I know there is anti-social behavior in the town, but it isn’t all youngsters."

It's unclear whether there were any incidents inside the restaurant that prompted the new policy. However, police had issued dispersal orders in the town in May and June after teens harassed workers at a nearby supermarket and set fire to the store.