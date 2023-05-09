KFC Employee Retires After Nearly Five Decades of Service

A KFC employee is being honored after working at the same Memphis, Tennessee restaurant for almost 47 years.

Across her decades of service, Loretta Neely has worked in and out of the kitchen and has served as a mentor for new employees. "I like working with people," Neely told WTOK-TV. "I like developing people, making sure that they [can] be successful."

Source: Screenshot, WTOK-TV

KFC says it has created a new "living legend" award in Neely's honor, dubbed the Loretta Neely Drive and Passion Award. In a special ceremony, the corporation said Neely showed passion and a strong work ethic throughout her tenure at KFC.

"It makes you feel good when other folks appreciate you," Neely said.

Neely said that although she will miss her coworkers, she is excited to spend retirement with her grandchildren, husband, and church family.