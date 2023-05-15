The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Kenyan Herders Keep Killing Lions, Including One of World’s Oldest, to Protect Their Livestock

    Ten lions were killed in the past week alone, including one who was "starving."

    Nick Gallagher
    Mark Newman/Getty Images

    Half a dozen lions were speared to death in Kenya over the weekend after they attacked goats and a dog in a village near Amboseli National Park in the country's south, Sky News reported.

    The slaughters come days after one of Africa's oldest lions — 19-year-old Loonkiito — was reportedly killed by herders after wandering into a settlement. (Lions rarely live past the age of 15, according to the Evening Standard.)

    As the region's worst drought in 40 years kills off their animals, herders have become increasingly desperate to preserve what livestock they have left. At the same time, lions are having trouble finding food in the wild, leading them to enter human settlements — Loonkiito was "starving" at the time he was killed, a conservation group told CNN.

    As a result, lion slayings have become more common across East Africa: at least 10 have been killed in the past week alone, according to Sky News.

    Rangers from Big Life Foundation Kenya had attempted to cajole nine lions back into the wilderness after they wandered into the village in search of food. But six wouldn't leave, so the group of conservationists housed them in an enclosure to ensure their safety until nighttime.

    The foundation had planned to release them under the cover of darkness, but "over the course of the day, a crowd continued to build," Richard Bonham, the organization's executive chairman, told Sky. "Tensions spilled over as dozens of people broke through the compound fence, spearing all six lions."

    Local government officials are urging residents to notify conservationists when they spot a lion. They have also implemented a program that allows herders to receive money for any livestock killed by lions in a bid to prevent further bloodshed.

    Although lions aren't currently endangered, three-quarters of their population are in decline, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

