Kenyan Herders Keep Killing Lions, Including One of World’s Oldest, to Protect Their Livestock

Half a dozen lions were speared to death in Kenya over the weekend after they attacked goats and a dog in a village near Amboseli National Park in the country's south, Sky News reported.
The slaughters come days after one of Africa's oldest lions — 19-year-old Loonkiito — was reportedly killed by herders after wandering into a settlement. (Lions rarely live past the age of 15, according to the Evening Standard.)
As the region's worst drought in 40 years kills off their animals, herders have become increasingly desperate to preserve what livestock they have left. At the same time, lions are having trouble finding food in the wild, leading them to enter human settlements — Loonkiito was "starving" at the time he was killed, a conservation group told CNN.
As a result, lion slayings have become more common across East Africa: at least 10 have been killed in the past week alone, according to Sky News.
- One of the World’s Oldest Lions Is Slain in Africa: Report
- Bre Tiesi, Who Shares Son With Nick Cannon, Refutes Claim He’s Her ‘Sugar Daddy’
- Family of Jordan Neely Condemns Daniel Penny’s Response to Killing
- 3 Family Members Including Kids Killed in California Crash, 7 Others Injured
- Vermont Becomes First State to Protect Access to Abortion Pill
Rangers from Big Life Foundation Kenya had attempted to cajole nine lions back into the wilderness after they wandered into the village in search of food. But six wouldn't leave, so the group of conservationists housed them in an enclosure to ensure their safety until nighttime.
The foundation had planned to release them under the cover of darkness, but "over the course of the day, a crowd continued to build," Richard Bonham, the organization's executive chairman, told Sky. "Tensions spilled over as dozens of people broke through the compound fence, spearing all six lions."
Local government officials are urging residents to notify conservationists when they spot a lion. They have also implemented a program that allows herders to receive money for any livestock killed by lions in a bid to prevent further bloodshed.
Although lions aren't currently endangered, three-quarters of their population are in decline, according to the World Wildlife Fund.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews