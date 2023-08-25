Kenya Plunged Into Darkness As Most of Country Loses Power
A 'system disturbance' happened during planned blackouts for maintenance by the Kenya Power utility company
Many areas of Kenya lost power just minutes before 10 p.m. local time Friday night, sending them into darkness.
Citizen TV Kenya reported that much of the country lost power, including the areas of Siaya, Meru, Kakamega, and the capital, Nairobi. The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, the largest airport in the African nation, was also without power.
Kenya Power, the country’s electric provider, worked on planned maintenance Friday, which required blackouts at various locations and at different times. The company had a snafu and issued a statement Friday evening.
“A system disturbance has occurred leading to a loss of bulk power supply to various parts of the country,” Kenya Power stated in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “We are working in collaboration with teams from all involved sector partners to facilitate speedy restoration of supply in the shortest time possible.
“We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused and we reassure them that our technical team are currently working to identify the root cause and restore power to the affected areas. An update on restoration progress will be provided as soon as possible.”
The country has more planned blackouts next week for maintenance, per the Kenya Power website.
