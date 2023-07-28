Kentucky Woman Who Mailed Racist Letters to Neighbors Gets Nine Years in Prison
Suzanne Craft was previously charged for painting racial slurs and a swastika in her neighbor's driveway
A Kentucky woman was sentenced to nine years in prison on Thursday for sending threatening and racist letters to her neighbors, according to a release from the Department of Justice.
Suzanne Craft, 55, sent multiple letters to an interracial couple and their children in 2020. The letters frequently contained racial slurs and violent threats.
In one letter, Craft threatened to run over the couple's daughter. In another, she wrote "get out" and included two bullets.
"I am still in fear today, looking over my shoulder everywhere I go," Michella Pineda, one of the victims, told WLKY News. "I heard the message loud and clear. Her intention was to instill fear. Up until the day of her arrest, she harassed us."
- Florida Woman Who Shot Black Neighbor Through Door Avoids Murder Charge
- Woman Receives Mystery Postcard Mailed Over 50 Years Ago — And Addressed to Man Who Died in 1988
- Prison Transport Driver Gets 9 Years in Prison for Raping Inmate
- Woman Who Put Babies in Milk Crate Strapped to Bike Gets Prison Time
- Florida Woman Who Fatally Shot Black Neighbor Pleads Not Guilty
During the trial, the judge described the details of this case as "shocking, vile, cruel, degrading, and disturbing," according to the outlet.
After serving nine years in prison, Craft will be under supervised release for three years.
Kristen Clarke, Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, emphasized the importance of this sentence in the release.
“This sentence sends a clear message about our commitment to ending hate-motivated violence and threats of violence,” Clarke said. “There is no room in civilized society for violent threats based on race. We hope that this result brings some measure of peace to victims who had to suffer through the defendant’s terrifying threats of racial violence.”
In 2020, Craft was previously charged with three counts of criminal mischief and three counts of harassing communications for painting the N-word and a swastika on the Pineda family's driveway.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews