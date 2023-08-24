Kentucky Police Spring into Action to Help Mother Deer Deliver Twin Fawns - The Messenger
Kentucky Police Spring into Action to Help Mother Deer Deliver Twin Fawns

Kentucky officers recall delivering twin fawns, and shared the adorable photos on Facebook

Aysha Qamar
Officers help deer deliver fawns in Kentucky backyard.Warren County Sheriff's Office

Local Kentucky officers seem to be equipped to handle all kinds of scenarios.

Coming to the help of a female deer, deputies from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office helped deliver not one but two fawns Tuesday, according to a Facebook post recalling the incident.

In the sheriff’s office's "Feel-Good Story of the Week!" officers encountered the deer while responding to a call claiming a live deer had been lying in their backyard for at least two days.

"[Officer] Lisa arrived and immediately recognized that the deer was in labor and distress," the Facebook post said.

While Animal Control Officer Lisa delivered one fawn on her own, officers who later arrived at the scene assisted her in delivering her twins.

"Gene and Sgt. Bull arrived on scene and assisted with the delivery of its twin," the post continued.

After the delivery finished, officials gave the fawn bottles of milk while the mother was assessed and given water through a syringe.

The trio was later taken to a rehabilitation center and will stay there until they are ready to go back into the wild.

"The fawns are doing great, and after some medical treatment, the mother doe is showing improvements," the Warren County Sheriff's Office shared.

"We want to thank our ACOs, Lisa and Gene, as well as Sgt. Bull, for their response, dedication, and caring hearts," the Facebook post about the deer delivery concluded.

