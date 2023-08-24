Kentucky Police Spring into Action to Help Mother Deer Deliver Twin Fawns

Local Kentucky officers seem to be equipped to handle all kinds of scenarios.
Coming to the help of a female deer, deputies from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office helped deliver not one but two fawns Tuesday, according to a Facebook post recalling the incident.
In the sheriff’s office's "Feel-Good Story of the Week!" officers encountered the deer while responding to a call claiming a live deer had been lying in their backyard for at least two days.
"[Officer] Lisa arrived and immediately recognized that the deer was in labor and distress," the Facebook post said.
While Animal Control Officer Lisa delivered one fawn on her own, officers who later arrived at the scene assisted her in delivering her twins.
"Gene and Sgt. Bull arrived on scene and assisted with the delivery of its twin," the post continued.
- Twin Fawns Saved by Police Fighting for Their Lives With Community’s Help
- British Zoo Experiences ‘Baby Boom’ of Endangered Species
- Deer and Killer Whale Spotted Swimming Side by Side off Washington Coast
- Deer Linked to Spread of COVID Mutations, Health Officials Warn It Could Continue
- Police Search for Apologetic Burglar Who Confessed on Victim’s Facebook Post
- Facebook and Instagram Will Stop Posting the News In Canada
After the delivery finished, officials gave the fawn bottles of milk while the mother was assessed and given water through a syringe.
The trio was later taken to a rehabilitation center and will stay there until they are ready to go back into the wild.
"The fawns are doing great, and after some medical treatment, the mother doe is showing improvements," the Warren County Sheriff's Office shared.
"We want to thank our ACOs, Lisa and Gene, as well as Sgt. Bull, for their response, dedication, and caring hearts," the Facebook post about the deer delivery concluded.
- Nordstrom Closes its Flagship Store in San Francisco After 35 YearsBusiness
- Porch Pirate Steals Package Directly from FedEX Driver: ‘People Are Pretty Desperate Now’News
- Man Adopted From Chile Meets His Biological Family After Being Stolen as a BabyNews
- X Owner Elon Musk Booed in Public Again, Told to ‘Bring Back Twitter’Tech
- Teacher With Z-Cup Prosthetic Breasts Sparks Extra Security Measures for Students and Parents at New SchoolNews
- Cruise-Loving Veteran Celebrates 102nd Birthday With Another Trip at SeaNews
- Teen Girl Stabbed to Death Inside DC McDonald’s on Eve of First Day of SchoolNews
- Tiger Island Fire Could Be Louisiana’s Largest Wildfire, City-Wide Evacuation Order LiftedNews
- Violent Protests Erupt Outside NYC Mayor’s Mansion Over Migrant Crisis, 5 ArrestedNews
- Israel to Have ‘Iron Beam’ Laser Defense in Place Next Year: Defense ContractorNews
- Flash Mob of 400 Teens Descends Into Reports of Vandalism, Looting and Fights at California MallNews
- Yachts Spray Painted and Golf Courses are Vandalized By Activists — All in the Name of Climate ChangeNews